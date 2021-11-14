Brass Bands will play their part in remembering those who served to protect and defend democratic freedoms.

Today, communities across the globe will remember those who served, fought and who gave their lives to defend democratic freedoms.

Across faiths, cultures and backgrounds Act of Remembrance Services will be held in villages, towns and cities with sombre reflection and heartfelt thanks.

Brass bands, many with histories that themselves have links to former players, administrators and supporters who did not return will play their part too.

Lest We Forget.

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.