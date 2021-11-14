The Carnival is coming for free at the RNCM

A free workshop aimed at young middle brass players is being held at the RNCM in Manchester later this month — with a fun packed musical theme.

On Sunday 21st November the successful RNCM Young Middle Brass & Young Tuba groups will join forces to host a free joint workshop for all young flugel, tenor horn, baritone, euphonium and tuba players.

The free event will be held at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester from 10.00am — 1.00pm.

The day will be hosted by Junior RNCM tutors Les Neish), Mark Bousie and Helen Varley).

Workshop fun

The workshops have a strong emphasis on fun, with engaging warm-up games and activities, surrounding the and the musical inspiration of the day — the famous 'Carnival of the Animals' by Saint-Saens.

The workshops have already got off to a brilliant post-covid relaunch, with the first 'Young Middle Brass' session attracting 22 players.

Tuba lookout

The 'Young Tubas' are particularly keen to recruit new members and their charismatic leader Les Neish is looking forward to an exciting event. He told 4BR: "The RNCM Young Projects series is a fabulous scheme intended to support brass youngsters and we can't wait to get stuck into some new music and have loads of fun!".

The workshops are open to all flugel, tenor horn, baritone, euphonium and tuba players of school age and from any location.

Find out more and book your place

The workshops will be tailored to all standards from beginner to post grade 8, so there will be something to inspire and challenge everyone.

To reserve a place contact Bryony Taylor, Music Education Administrator, on bryony.taylor@rncm.ac.uk