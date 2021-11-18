Book your spot for Brass in Concert

You can still make sure you have the best seats at Sage Gateshead or at home for this weekend's fantastic Brass in Concert entertainment.

There is still time to book a ticket for a prime seat at Sage Gateshead to enjoy the very best youth and elite level UK bands at the Brass in Concert Championships this weekend.

There has been a surge for tickets in recent weeks for the event held in association with Yamaha, Banks Group and World of Brass on Saturday 20th November.

Youth and Elite

Five brilliant youth bands will compete in the Youth Brass in Concert contest starting at 9.30am, followed at 1.00pm by the Brass in Concert Championship, which is due to be completed by 9.30pm.

The day is also being live-stream broadcast through the www.wobplay.com recording platform — so all you have to do is sign up for 1 month only at £7.99 and you can enjoy all the action from the comfort of your home.

Youth Brass in Concert:

1. Houghton Area Youth

2. Elland Silver Youth

3. Lions Youth Brass

4. Enderby Youth

5. Youth Brass 2000

Brass in Concert Championship:

1. NASUWT Riverside

2. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery

3. Foden's

4. Cory

5. Tredegar

6. Flowers

7. Redbridge

8. Hammonds

9. Grimethorpe Colliery

10. Friary

Tickets:

Tickets for the 2021 Brass in Concert Festival, priced £12 (Youth Brass in Concert), £17, £27 and £35 (Brass in Concert Championship) are available by visiting https://sagegateshead.com/seasons/brass-in-concert/

emailing boxoffice@sagegateshead.com

Box Office: 0191 443 4661.

Booking fees will apply.