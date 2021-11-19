                 

Musicwearetc back and booming

The uniform and accessory manufacturer has been kept busy since the return to post Covid-19 opening hours.

Musicwear
  The company produces stand banners for numerous bands and ensembles.

Musicwearetc has enjoyed a real boost to its business since reopening it doors following the enforced Covid-19 break.

After an 18-month period in which the manufacturing sector has faced great difficulties, MD Lloyd Shipp told 4BR that the response has been tremendous with the latest ensemble to benefit being Boxted Methodist Silver Band — the country's only surviving Methodist brass band.

The band recently performed hymns for the morning service at the Methodist Central Hall in Westminster, where they proudly played being their new stand banners designed and manufactured by musicwearetc

Wonderful music

Lloyd Shipp of musicwearetc told 4BR: "It was great to work with the band and the people involved. They provide such wonderful music making."

To find out more, go to: https://musicwearetc.co.uk/

        

