Result: 2021 Brass in Concert Championship

Results:
Music/Music/Content/Entertainment = Total
David/Moore/Duncan/Murrell/Jeans = Total
Adjudicators:
Mark David & Peter Moore (Music-Quality of Performance)
Andrew Duncan (Programme Content)
Jayne Murrell & Chris Jeans (Entertainment & Presentation)
Dr David Childs (Soloist and Individual Awards)
1. Cory (Philip Harper): 60/51/40/20/20 = 191
2. Foden's (Michael Fowles): 57/60/32/16/18 = 183
3. Flowers (Paul Holland): 54/54/28/17/16 = 169
4. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington): 51/42/38/18/19 = 168
5. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse): 42/57/34/14/17 = 164
6. Grimethorpe Colliery (Dr David Thornton): 45/48/36/15/15 = 159
7. Hammonds (Morgan Griffiths): 48/45/22/11/12 = 138*
8. Friary (Chris King): 39/36/30/19/14 = 138
9. NASUWT Riverside (Prof Nicholas J Childs): 36/39/24/12/13 = 124
10. Redbridge (Chris Bearman): 33/33/26/13/11 = 116
* denotes Quality of Performance points take precedence in order of tied placings
Individual Awards
:
Don Lusher Trombone Award: Isobel Daws (Friary)
Harry Mortimer Best Principal Cornet Award: Tom Hutchinson (Cory)
The Fesa Trophy for Best Flugel Award: Mark Walters (Grimethorpe Colliery)
The Gateshead MBC Trophy for Best Soprano Award: Paul Richards (Flowers)
The Louis and Colin Johnson Trophy for Best Percussion Section: Foden's
Best Euphonium: Glyn Williams (Cory)
Best Baritone: Ben Stratford (Tredegar)
Best Horn: Ross Dunne (Tredegar)
John Fletcher Best Basses Award: Cory
Best Entertainment and Presentation: Cory
Audience Entertainment Prize: Friary
Best Programme Content: Cory
Quality of Performance: Cory
Best Soloist: Isobel Daws (trombone) Friary
New Composition/Arrangement Award : Beyond the Sea (Philip Harper)
Winning MD: Philip Harper
Youngest Player: Haydn Osborne of Hammonds (aged 17)