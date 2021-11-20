                 

News

Result: 2021 Brass in Concert Championship

It's a hat trick of victories for Cory as they make it seven Brass in Concert titles since 2012 under Philip Harper at Sage Gateshead

Sage Gateshead
  An action packed day at Sage Gateshead for 44th Brass in Concert

Saturday, 20 November 2021

        

Results:

Adjudicators:
Mark David & Peter Moore (Music-Quality of Performance)
Andrew Duncan (Programme Content)
Jayne Murrell & Chris Jeans (Entertainment & Presentation)
Dr David Childs (Soloist and Individual Awards)

1. Cory (Philip Harper): 60/51/40/20/20 = 191
2. Foden's (Michael Fowles): 57/60/32/16/18 = 183
3. Flowers (Paul Holland): 54/54/28/17/16 = 169
4. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington): 51/42/38/18/19 = 168
5. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse): 42/57/34/14/17 = 164
6. Grimethorpe Colliery (Dr David Thornton): 45/48/36/15/15 = 159
7. Hammonds (Morgan Griffiths): 48/45/22/11/12 = 138*
8. Friary (Chris King): 39/36/30/19/14 = 138
9. NASUWT Riverside (Prof Nicholas J Childs): 36/39/24/12/13 = 124
10. Redbridge (Chris Bearman): 33/33/26/13/11 = 116

* denotes Quality of Performance points take precedence in order of tied placings


Individual Awards


:
Don Lusher Trombone Award: Isobel Daws (Friary)
Harry Mortimer Best Principal Cornet Award: Tom Hutchinson (Cory)
The Fesa Trophy for Best Flugel Award: Mark Walters (Grimethorpe Colliery)
The Gateshead MBC Trophy for Best Soprano Award: Paul Richards (Flowers)
The Louis and Colin Johnson Trophy for Best Percussion Section: Foden's
Best Euphonium: Glyn Williams (Cory)
Best Baritone: Ben Stratford (Tredegar)
Best Horn: Ross Dunne (Tredegar)
John Fletcher Best Basses Award: Cory
Best Entertainment and Presentation: Cory
Audience Entertainment Prize: Friary
Best Programme Content: Cory
Quality of Performance: Cory
Best Soloist: Isobel Daws (trombone) Friary
New Composition/Arrangement Award : Beyond the Sea (Philip Harper)
Winning MD: Philip Harper
Youngest Player: Haydn Osborne of Hammonds (aged 17)

        

TAGS: Cory

Sage Gateshead

