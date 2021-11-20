Result: 2021 Brass in Concert Championship

It's a hat trick of victories for Cory as they make it seven Brass in Concert titles since 2012 under Philip Harper at Sage Gateshead

An action packed day at Sage Gateshead for 44th Brass in Concert

Mark David & Peter Moore (Music-Quality of Performance)

Andrew Duncan (Programme Content)

Jayne Murrell & Chris Jeans (Entertainment & Presentation)

Dr David Childs (Soloist and Individual Awards) Music/Music/Content/Entertainment = Total

David/Moore/Duncan/Murrell/Jeans = Total 1. Cory (Philip Harper): 60/51/40/20/20 = 191

2. Foden's (Michael Fowles): 57/60/32/16/18 = 183

3. Flowers (Paul Holland): 54/54/28/17/16 = 169

4. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington): 51/42/38/18/19 = 168

5. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse): 42/57/34/14/17 = 164

6. Grimethorpe Colliery (Dr David Thornton): 45/48/36/15/15 = 159

7. Hammonds (Morgan Griffiths): 48/45/22/11/12 = 138*

8. Friary (Chris King): 39/36/30/19/14 = 138

9. NASUWT Riverside (Prof Nicholas J Childs): 36/39/24/12/13 = 124

10. Redbridge (Chris Bearman): 33/33/26/13/11 = 116 * denotes Quality of Performance points take precedence in order of tied placings

Individual Awards

Don Lusher Trombone Award: Isobel Daws (Friary)

Harry Mortimer Best Principal Cornet Award: Tom Hutchinson (Cory)

The Fesa Trophy for Best Flugel Award: Mark Walters (Grimethorpe Colliery)

The Gateshead MBC Trophy for Best Soprano Award: Paul Richards (Flowers)

The Louis and Colin Johnson Trophy for Best Percussion Section: Foden's

Best Euphonium: Glyn Williams (Cory)

Best Baritone: Ben Stratford (Tredegar)

Best Horn: Ross Dunne (Tredegar)

John Fletcher Best Basses Award: Cory

Best Entertainment and Presentation: Cory

Audience Entertainment Prize: Friary

Best Programme Content: Cory

Quality of Performance: Cory

Best Soloist: Isobel Daws (trombone) Friary

New Composition/Arrangement Award : Beyond the Sea (Philip Harper)

Winning MD: Philip Harper

Youngest Player: Haydn Osborne of Hammonds (aged 17)