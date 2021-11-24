New quartet joins Adjudication Association

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators has welcomed four new additions to their ranks.

James Jones and Colum O'Shea join as Trainee Adjudicators, whilst full membership has been given to Helen Douthwaite and Matthew Brown.

Proud

Commented on the new additions to the growing membership roll call, AoBBA secretary Nicholas Garman told 4BR: "The association has grown considerably over recent years and we are rightly proud of our successful adjudicator training scheme.

We welcome these fine musicians who will add considerably to the organisation and to the professional approach we bring to the brass band movement in our roles as adjudicators."