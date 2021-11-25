Welsh music creators sought

A brace of new projects will look to enhance creative pathways for composers and music creators in Wales.

Ty Cerdd, the organisation that promotes music making in Wales has announced details of its CoDi21/22 projects aimed at Welsh music creators.

Following funding awards from Arts Council of Wales, PRS Foundation and RVW Trust, the next iteration of CoDi initiatives are aimed at supporting the development of composers and music-creators.

Creative pathways

It will include two creative pathways; a mentoring scheme, development of the Off-Grid community, and a central programme of workshops and talks.

The programme kicks off with a call to artists for the two creative pathways, with a deadline of Friday 10th December:

CoDi Self

Paid places for 8 participating music-creators

During two periods of artistic retreat, 6 lead artists from Wales and beyond — bringing with them range of genres, backgrounds and lived experience — support 8 participating music-creators to explore their own artistic practice through collaboration.

https://www.tycerdd.org/codi-self?utm_campaign=a53397e4-6356-4a83-b0ac-3246a088383d&utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=b26bba7e-804d-4a69-ad03-7895cf491315

CoDI Lead

Paid places for 6 participating music-creators

CoDi Lead puts disabled artists centre-stage, with a disabled-led chamber-music pathway. A disabled team of 5 artists works with 6 participating composers to explore the possibilities and artistic horizons that working with disabled artists can bring.

https://www.tycerdd.org/codi-lead?utm_campaign=a53397e4-6356-4a83-b0ac-3246a088383d&utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=b26bba7e-804d-4a69-ad03-7895cf491315