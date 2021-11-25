                 

*
banner

News

Welsh music creators sought

A brace of new projects will look to enhance creative pathways for composers and music creators in Wales.

Codi
  The initiatives look to help music makers in Wales

Thursday, 25 November 2021

        

Ty Cerdd, the organisation that promotes music making in Wales has announced details of its CoDi21/22 projects aimed at Welsh music creators.

Following funding awards from Arts Council of Wales, PRS Foundation and RVW Trust, the next iteration of CoDi initiatives are aimed at supporting the development of composers and music-creators.

Creative pathways

It will include two creative pathways; a mentoring scheme, development of the Off-Grid community, and a central programme of workshops and talks.

The programme kicks off with a call to artists for the two creative pathways, with a deadline of Friday 10th December:

CoDi Self

Paid places for 8 participating music-creators

During two periods of artistic retreat, 6 lead artists from Wales and beyond — bringing with them range of genres, backgrounds and lived experience — support 8 participating music-creators to explore their own artistic practice through collaboration.

https://www.tycerdd.org/codi-self?utm_campaign=a53397e4-6356-4a83-b0ac-3246a088383d&utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=b26bba7e-804d-4a69-ad03-7895cf491315

CoDI Lead

Paid places for 6 participating music-creators

CoDi Lead puts disabled artists centre-stage, with a disabled-led chamber-music pathway. A disabled team of 5 artists works with 6 participating composers to explore the possibilities and artistic horizons that working with disabled artists can bring.

https://www.tycerdd.org/codi-lead?utm_campaign=a53397e4-6356-4a83-b0ac-3246a088383d&utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=b26bba7e-804d-4a69-ad03-7895cf491315

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Stravinki

Swiss rejoice at National return

November 25 • The Swiss National Championships will take place in Montreux this weekend.

Culture

Belgian National Championships cancelled

November 25 • Increased concerns over Covid-19 have led to the cancellation of this weekend's Belgian National Championships.

Scottish

Bands set for Scottish Festival of Brass

November 25 • There will be two days of great contesting action in Perth on the weekend as bands lock musical horns to try and claim the Scottish Open and Band Supplies Scottish Challenge titles.

Capstaff

Get your Musica De Los Muertos for free...

November 25 • If you are looking to entertain your concert audiences with something a bit different and free then Jack Capstaff's award winning entertainment set is just the ticket...

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Wind Ensemble

Friday 26 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

York Railway Institute Band - Richard Marshall

Friday 26 November • York St John University Chapel. York. North Yorkshire YO31 7EX

Bodmin Town Band - Switch on of Christmas lights, Mount Folly, Bodmin

Friday 26 November • Mount Folly, Bodmin PL312DQ

Contest: Swiss National Championships

Saturday 27 November • Stravinski Hall, Montreaux. Claude-Nobs 5, 1820 Montreaux, Switzerland 1820

Contest: Scottish Open 2021

Saturday 27 November • Mill Street, Perth

Vacancies »

Watford Band

November 24 • Watford Band are looking for players.. Do you play Bb Bass, 1st or 2nd Horn, Baritone or a Percussionist?. We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday usually 8 - 10, although at the moment 7.30 - 9. Our band room is in Bushey, Watford

Bollington Brass Band

November 22 • We are recruiting and are in need of a Solo Cornet. 1st section North West band looking forward to playing Spectrum at Blackpool this year. We have a sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm.

Syston Band

November 22 • We are looking for a Principal Cornet player to join our friendly 4th section band. Whether you are a seasoned front row player or are after a new challenge we are looking for you. We are also looking for Front row Cornets, Trombones, and a Euphonium.

Pro Cards »

David Frame


Bass/Tenor Trombone Player, Adjudicator (Member of AoBBA) Occasional Conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top