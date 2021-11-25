                 

Get your Musica De Los Muertos for free...

If you are looking to entertain your concert audiences with something a bit different and free then Jack Capstaff's award winning entertainment set is just the ticket...

Capstaff
  The award winning entertainment programme is being made available to bands for free

Thursday, 25 November 2021

        

Following the worldwide interest created by the performance of Jack Capstaff's new entertainment set, 'Musica De Los Muertos' performed by Derwent Brass at the recent Bolsover and Wychavon Festival of Brass contests, the composer has made the set available for free bands to perform for themselves.

Most Entertaining

The set which inventively reinvents classic orchestral works into new genres saw Derwent win the 'Most Entertaining Band' award at both contests, with fellow conductors and players asking Jack if it was to be published for general release.

The adjudicators at both events were certainly blown away by the approach, with John Doyle at Bolsover writing in his remarks: "Wow, wow wow wow wow! So original, entertaining, cool, unique, soloists galore, and a percussion dream.
Meanwhile, Chris King at Wychavon added: "Thank you for bringing a performance so fresh and creative to the contest. The writing is outstandingâ€¦"

Free of charge

Jack has now done just that and told 4BR that given the interest he wanted to ensure that as many people can enjoy his very different approach to Mussorgsky's 'Night on the Bald Mountain', Dvorak's 'Song to the Moon', Dukas' 'Sorcerer's Apprentice' and Saint-SaÃ«ns' 'Danse Macabre'.

It has therefore been made available free of charge.

Big band and jazz

He told 4BR: "I've always been keen to try and ensure bands get the opportunity to access new music, but I'm also aware that following the break from fund raising and concerts buying new music comes down the list of priorities at present.

So I though why not make it available for free and see if I can help drive the movement forward with music that will hopefully bring back audiences to listen to bands."

As Jack says in his foreword to the set: "The occult and macabre have provided inspiration to the arts and music for hundreds of years, and this score aims to follow that rich history.

'Musica de los Muertos' takes western classical music and refracts the themes and ideas through the guise of 'big band' and 'jazz' treatments."

I though why not make it available for free and see if I can help drive the movement forward with music that will hopefully bring back audiences to listen to bandsJack Capstaff

Find out more

You can watch Derwent Brass play this exciting and innovative music at: https://youtu.be/EJzTE8AATYo

You can get the music for free or with a voluntary donation at Jack's website shop at: www.jackcapstaff.com

        

