Yorkshire Youth continues reinvigorated progress

The Yorkshire Youth Band has met up again to showcase their progress and enhance their skill sets under the team of Black Dyke Band stars.

Yorkshrie
  The Yorkshire Youth Band met for the second time since Covid-19 restrictions were eased

Friday, 26 November 2021

        

The Yorkshire Youth Band recently enjoyed their second full gathering since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted in England.

Supported by the Geneva Group, the day long course took place at Saddleworth School in Uppermill and was led by a team of experienced players from Black Dyke Band including Richard Marshall, John O' Brien, Siobhan Bates, Alison Childs, Dan Thomas, Brett Baker, Mathew Routley and Gareth Hand.

Targeted

The day began with a warm-up session and full band rehearsal before the players split off into smaller groups for targeted sectional rehearsals.

The repertoire consisted of Alan Fernie's 'One Small Step', William Himes' beautiful arrangement of 'Amazing Grace' and a new exciting work from the pen of young composer Fredrick Schjeldereup.

Rhythm and tempo

Following the lunch break, the delegates enjoyed a series of masterclasses, all of which based on the theme of 'Rhythm & Tempo'. The sessions began with percussionist Gareth Hand who led a number of body percussion activities emphasising the importance of the rhythmic base to all performances.

Dan Thomas talked about the skills musicians can develop to help overcome the challenges faced with sight reading new music, whilst Siobhan Bates then tested sight reading skills with a communal approach to fitting in with the rest of a band.

Conductors Richard Marshall and Brett Baker then topped and tailed things the pieces that had been worked on throughout the day, ready for a short concert performance to the friends and family members and the delegates.

Everyone seems reinvigorated and the energy and eagerness on show was brilliant

Reinvigorated

Talking about the day, Course Administrator Alison Childs told 4BR: "It was great to be back again and wonderful to hear the progress that has been made in such a short space of time since Covid restrictions were eased.

Everyone seems reinvigorated and the energy and eagerness on show was brilliant."

Next course

The next course is on Sunday 6th February, 2022.

Places are available to join the band. Contact: Administrator Alison Childs on alison4horn@btinternet.com

        

TAGS: Yorkshire Youth Brass Band







