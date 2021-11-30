                 

News

Loughborough Schools Foundation announces brass and percussion competition

Entries are bring sought from brass and percussion players for leading solo competition.

Loughborough
  The competitions have three categories for players

Tuesday, 30 November 2021

        

The Loughborough Schools Foundation has announced details of its brass and percussion solo competition.

It will take place on the weekend of the 5th & 6th February 2022 at the Foundation's Philip Tomlinson Building. The event is split into three categories: Under 11s; Under 15s and Under 19s for both brass and percussion entrant.

The Percussion Competitions will take place on 5th February and will be judged by acclaimed performer and educator Matt McDonough.

The Brass Competitions will take place on 6th February and will be judged by Morgan Griffiths, conductor and senior lecturer at Leeds Conservatoire of Music.

Exciting opportunity

Head of Wind, Brass & Percussion, Aidan Geary told 4BR: "We're delighted to have secured the services of both Morgan and Matt and look forward to hearing from players who wish to take part in this exciting opportunity."

Find out more

Details of entry and forms can be found on the Loughborough Schools Music website: www.lsf.org/music-competitions

        

