Spence becomes new MD at St Kilda Brass

Alan Spence has become the new Musical Director of St Kilda Brass in New Zealand.

St Kilda Brass in New Zealand has announced the appointment of the vastly experienced Alan Spence QSM as Musical Director for the provincial and national contests in 2022. He is currently Musical Director of the National Youth Band of New Zealand.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Alan is one of the most versatile leaders and educators in the New Zealand banding scene. He has been in three National Bands and spent three years in the UK as principal cornet of the Hillingdon Band.

Alan first conducted Whakatane Citizens then Rotorua Brass before returning to Whakatane to take the re-named EBOP Brass from the C Grade into the A Grade and gain remarkable results against the contesting heavyweights with a very young band."

They added: "Alan is already known to a number of our young players through his National Secondary Schools Band and National youth Band work and is keen to make his involvement with 'The Saints' a development opportunity for current players as well as a contesting engagement.

Due to the travel distance involved it is understood that the appointment will be supported locally by Dr Errol Moore and Associate Professor Peter Adams.

Speaking about that aspect, Band Chairman Peter McHenry noted to 4BR: "Alan, Errol and Peter are a formidable combination and as a result we expect 2022 to provide great experience for our players and take us confidently into our 121st year of contesting in the A Grade."