The sound of the Robin on Radio 3

The sweet euphonium sound of Liz Lane's 'Robin, Robin' was heard on Radio 3 recently, played by Steven Mead and Brighouse & Rastrick Band.

The music of composer Liz Lane was recently featured on BBC Radio 3 when her composition 'Robin, Robin' was played on 'Sunday Morning' hosted by the renowned poet and presenter Ian McMillan.

It was performed by Besson artist Steven Mead accommodated by Brighouse & Rastrick Band from his 2019 CD 'UFO'.

Robin, Robin

'Robin, Robin' was adapted for David Thornton from the song of the same name, originally recorded by Belinda Evans (soprano) with Stephen Marquiss (piano) to help raise funds for Yeovil Hospital's Flying Colours Appeal.

Gift for melody

In his introduction, Ian said of Liz that she had "a gift for melody"whilst Steven's playing was "sublime". He added: "I do love brass band music and I think Brighouse & Rastrick have such a sweet toneâ€¦. you could spoon it out and maybe spread it on your toast in the morning."

It's featured at 17.50 mins at: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m00120qb