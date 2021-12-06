4BR: Monday Quiz

Just find the link to the one of the days of Christmas to get you hands on some great brass band CDs.

As its Christmas everyone should have a selection box in their stocking. However, instead of 1970s chocolate bars such as Curly Wurly, Chrunchie, Fruit & Nut and Spangles we've got some great brass band CDs instead.

So if you want to gorge yourself on The Nationals 2021; Black Dyke Gold Vol IX; Bram Gregson & Friends; Enigma by Jen Oliverio and On Christmas Day it Happened by Music for Isolation then just answer the following questionâ€¦

Question:

Make the link between the following to come up with the answer that equates to one of the days of Christmas in the famous carol?

The test-piece for the 1992 European Championships, linked to a famous work originally called 'Overture Characteristique' by Guillaume Balay and used at both the Nationals in the 1950s and British Open in the 1970s under a wrongly attributed anglicized non-de-plume, and four German language epic music dramas written by Richard Wagner?





Answers:

Answers with your reasons to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00pm (midnight) on Friday 10th December

First Day of Christmas winner

The winners of the last quiz were David and Margaret Williams who said that they were "now retired and living quietly in West Sussex!". David is the former conductor of the Flowers, Aldbourne and Brackley Bands.

Congratulations to them and plenty of others who knew that the connection between the British Open test-pieces of 1884, 1936, 1999 and 2015 was birds.

1884: La Gazza Ladra (Magpie); 1936: Robin Hood: 1999 â€¦Dove Descending, and 2015: Reflections on Swan Lake.