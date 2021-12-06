                 

*
banner

News

4BR: Monday Quiz

Just find the link to the one of the days of Christmas to get you hands on some great brass band CDs.

Rings
  Find the right day and win some great brass band CDs

Monday, 06 December 2021

        

As its Christmas everyone should have a selection box in their stocking. However, instead of 1970s chocolate bars such as Curly Wurly, Chrunchie, Fruit & Nut and Spangles we've got some great brass band CDs instead.

So if you want to gorge yourself on The Nationals 2021; Black Dyke Gold Vol IX; Bram Gregson & Friends; Enigma by Jen Oliverio and On Christmas Day it Happened by Music for Isolation then just answer the following questionâ€¦

Question:

Make the link between the following to come up with the answer that equates to one of the days of Christmas in the famous carol?

The test-piece for the 1992 European Championships, linked to a famous work originally called 'Overture Characteristique' by Guillaume Balay and used at both the Nationals in the 1950s and British Open in the 1970s under a wrongly attributed anglicized non-de-plume, and four German language epic music dramas written by Richard Wagner?

Answers:

Answers with your reasons to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00pm (midnight) on Friday 10th December

First Day of Christmas winner

The winners of the last quiz were David and Margaret Williams who said that they were "now retired and living quietly in West Sussex!". David is the former conductor of the Flowers, Aldbourne and Brackley Bands.

Congratulations to them and plenty of others who knew that the connection between the British Open test-pieces of 1884, 1936, 1999 and 2015 was birds.

1884: La Gazza Ladra (Magpie); 1936: Robin Hood: 1999 â€¦Dove Descending, and 2015: Reflections on Swan Lake.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Kroon

New Heman lead

December 6 • Composer, performer and conductor Geert Jan Kroon takes the helm at Brassband Heman Zuidwolde.

Rings

4BR: Monday Quiz

December 6 • Just find the link to the one of the days of Christmas to get you hands on some great brass band CDs.

Rainford

Morvern calls time on decade of excellence at Rainford

December 5 • Morvern Sinclair has decided to step down as principal cornet of Rainford Band after 10 years of acclaimed excellence.

New Zealand

Presidential hope for New Zealand certainty in 2022

December 5 • The President of the New Zealand Brass Band Association has thanked the banding community for its support in 2021 as he looks towards a positive 2022.

What's on »

Glossop Old Band - Besses o'th' Barn Band.

Sunday 5 December • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

VBS Poynton Brass Band - Christmas Concert

Sunday 5 December • Poynton Civic Centre SK12 1RB

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 5 December • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 10 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

York Railway Institute Band - Prima Vocal Ensemble

Saturday 11 December • Selby Abbey. The Crescent. Selby. YO8 4PU YO8 4PU

Vacancies »

Harlow Brass Band

December 6 • HBB have a vacancy for a Musical Director. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who reach a good standard. We are asked to play at a variety of events throughout the year and have our own Spring & Christmas concerts. We rehearse on Thursdays, 8-10pm.

Easingwold Town Band

December 5 • Vacancies for Principal Cornet and a Tutti Solo Cornet in our 4th-section registered band, as we look to retain our North of England 4th-section winners title in March 2022. Rehearsals Monday 7.30 - 9.15 p.m.

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

December 5 • Our lively Second Section Band requires an Eb and/or Bb bass player for the Regionals and a front or back row cornet player.. We rehearse Wednesdays at 7.30pm plus other rehearsals in the lead up to competition which takes place on Feb 26th 2022.

Pro Cards »

Gary Davies


Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top