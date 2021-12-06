                 

New Heman lead

Composer, performer and conductor Geert Jan Kroon takes the helm at Brassband Heman Zuidwolde.

Brassband Heman Zuidwolde has announced the appointment of Geert Jan Kroon as their new conductor from 1st January.

Geert Jan is well known both a player with recently crowned Dutch National Champion, Soli Brass, and as a composer, with his work, 'The Final Frontier' used as the set work for the Third Division of the 2021 National Championships in Utrecht. He also conducts Flevo Brass.

Ambition

Speaking about his appointment he told 4BR: "I was looking for a band with ambition and exciting possibilities — one that wanted to progress through hard work and plenty of fun. Brassband Heman is perfect for me, and I hope we can evolve together."

Geert Jan takes over from Aline Werkman who led the band from 2018.

Looking forward

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are very grateful to Aline for the excellent partnership we enjoyed together and the successes achieved, including winning the Fourth Division National title in 2019.

We now look forward to working with Geert Jan on the further development of the band."

        

