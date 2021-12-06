Welsh Government announces multi million pound music investment

The Welsh Government has announced an investment of £6.82m to support music and arts in a new school curriculum initiative.

It supports the Welsh Government's Programme for Government commitment to set up a national music service.

In the first instance it is understood that musical instruments will be distributed to youngsters who are less likely to already have access to them, such as those eligible for free school meals.

Improved opportunities

Although further details of how the investment will be implemented are yet to be released, the Welsh Government has stated that it believes that it will mean that learners will be given improved opportunities to play and learn music making in what is a seen as a significant boost to music resources to schools in Wales.

It was also announced that an additional £3m will extend the successful Creative Learning through the Arts (CLTA) programme for a further three years. The Arts Council for Wales will match-fund the investment to £6m.



The CLTA programme, which has been in place since 2015, encourages and develops creative approaches to learning, ranging from visits to arts and cultural venues through to collaborating with creative practitioners on bespoke projects in the classroom.

Over 1,200 schools have taken part — 84% of schools since it was started.

Provide benefits

Speaking about the announcement, Minister for Education and Welsh Language Jeremy Miles said: "We know that music and creativity can provide benefits to young people in all aspects of their learning, and access to this shouldn't be determined by your background.

I'm pleased to announce this funding to provide music resources to support the new curriculum, and to extend the Creative Learning through the Arts programme for another three years, and I'm committed to making sure that all learners have access to these opportunities within schools."

This partnership with Welsh Government puts the arts where they belong, at the heart of society and for the benefit of all Chair of Arts Council Wales, Phil George

Heart of society

In response, Chair of Arts Council Wales, Phil George said: "Extending the Creative learning through the arts programme is a testament to its success since 2015.

This partnership with Welsh Government puts the arts where they belong, at the heart of society and for the benefit of all."