                 

*
banner

News

Welsh Government announces multi million pound music investment

The Welsh Government has announced an investment of £6.82m to support music and arts in a new school curriculum initiative.

Welsh
  The initiative has been announced by the Welsh Government

Monday, 06 December 2021

        

The Welsh Government has announced an investment of £6.82m to support music and arts in a new school curriculum initiative.

It supports the Welsh Government's Programme for Government commitment to set up a national music service.

In the first instance it is understood that musical instruments will be distributed to youngsters who are less likely to already have access to them, such as those eligible for free school meals.

Improved opportunities

Although further details of how the investment will be implemented are yet to be released, the Welsh Government has stated that it believes that it will mean that learners will be given improved opportunities to play and learn music making in what is a seen as a significant boost to music resources to schools in Wales.

It was also announced that an additional £3m will extend the successful Creative Learning through the Arts (CLTA) programme for a further three years. The Arts Council for Wales will match-fund the investment to £6m.

The CLTA programme, which has been in place since 2015, encourages and develops creative approaches to learning, ranging from visits to arts and cultural venues through to collaborating with creative practitioners on bespoke projects in the classroom.

Over 1,200 schools have taken part — 84% of schools since it was started.

Provide benefits

Speaking about the announcement, Minister for Education and Welsh Language Jeremy Miles said: "We know that music and creativity can provide benefits to young people in all aspects of their learning, and access to this shouldn't be determined by your background.

I'm pleased to announce this funding to provide music resources to support the new curriculum, and to extend the Creative Learning through the Arts programme for another three years, and I'm committed to making sure that all learners have access to these opportunities within schools."

This partnership with Welsh Government puts the arts where they belong, at the heart of society and for the benefit of allChair of Arts Council Wales, Phil George

Heart of society

In response, Chair of Arts Council Wales, Phil George said: "Extending the Creative learning through the arts programme is a testament to its success since 2015.

This partnership with Welsh Government puts the arts where they belong, at the heart of society and for the benefit of all."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Welsh

Welsh Government announces multi million pound music investment

December 6 • The Welsh Government has announced an investment of £6.82m to support music and arts in a new school curriculum initiative.

Kroon

New Heman lead

December 6 • Composer, performer and conductor Geert Jan Kroon takes the helm at Brassband Heman Zuidwolde.

Rings

4BR: Monday Quiz

December 6 • Just find the link to the one of the days of Christmas to get you hands on some great brass band CDs.

Rainford

Morvern calls time on decade of excellence at Rainford

December 5 • Morvern Sinclair has decided to step down as principal cornet of Rainford Band after 10 years of acclaimed excellence.

What's on »

Glossop Old Band - Besses o'th' Barn Band.

Sunday 5 December • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

VBS Poynton Brass Band - Christmas Concert

Sunday 5 December • Poynton Civic Centre SK12 1RB

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 5 December • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 10 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

York Railway Institute Band - Prima Vocal Ensemble

Saturday 11 December • Selby Abbey. The Crescent. Selby. YO8 4PU YO8 4PU

Vacancies »

Harlow Brass Band

December 6 • HBB have a vacancy for a Musical Director. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who reach a good standard. We are asked to play at a variety of events throughout the year and have our own Spring & Christmas concerts. We rehearse on Thursdays, 8-10pm.

Easingwold Town Band

December 5 • Vacancies for Principal Cornet and a Tutti Solo Cornet in our 4th-section registered band, as we look to retain our North of England 4th-section winners title in March 2022. Rehearsals Monday 7.30 - 9.15 p.m.

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

December 5 • Our lively Second Section Band requires an Eb and/or Bb bass player for the Regionals and a front or back row cornet player.. We rehearse Wednesdays at 7.30pm plus other rehearsals in the lead up to competition which takes place on Feb 26th 2022.

Pro Cards »

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top