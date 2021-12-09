Haverhill help celebs raise funds for charity

Haverhill Silver Band has been taking to the stage with well known celebrities to raise funds for East Anglian Children's Hospices.

Haverhill Silver Band has been performing on the on the celebrity charity circuit as part of an event in aid of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) at Ipswich Regent Theatre.

Absolute pleasure

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It was an absolute pleasure to accompany Ruthie Henshall at the as part of the 'Happy Christmas Ipswich 2' event."

The star-studded line-up, who all gave their services for free, included Stephen Fry, Griff Rhys Jones, Clive Anderson, Eddie Izzard, Ed Byrne and Johnny Vegas

Merry Little Christmas

The band accompanied Ruthie Henshall in 'I Dreamed a Dream' from 'Les Miserables' and 'Have Yourself a 'Merry Little Christmas'. Haverhill Silver also played various Christmas items in a grand finale of the concert which raised over £90,000.

Image by Joe Higham's Reportage ( www.jhreportage.co.uk)