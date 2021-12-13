Trio of signings at Llwydcoed

The Llwydcoed Band welcomes three new players to their ranks as they prepare for the 2022 season ahead.

New signings

Ellie Carlsen joins on solo euphonium from Penclawdd Band, while Matthew Gray, previously of Wingates, take on the flugel horn role. The trio is completed by Alice Tracey, also from Penclawdd, who joins on EEb tuba, with Rhys Michael making the switch to BBb tuba.

A band spokesperson said: "We are delighted with these three new signings, which will put us in good stead ahead of next year's contest season."