Kapitol gains for National organisers from Arts Council England

Kapitol Promotions will receive a second award of £50,000 from the Culture Recovery Fund.

Kapitol Promotions Ltd, which presents the National Championships of Great Britain, has confirmed that it is to receive a second Culture Recovery Award through Arts Council England.

Alongside Brass Bands England, Kapitol Promotions was among 925 recipients to benefit from the £300 million final round of awards announced on 19th November.

Second payment

The company was awarded £50,000 in the second round payments earlier in the year with a second award of £50,000 now to be made.

As reported on 4BR the final series of payments also included an additional payment of £127,000 to Brass Bands England.

Other music organisations who have also received substantial funding help, include the Brighton Early Music Music Festival (£64,000); The Three Choirs Festival Association (£133,000); The Stoller Hall (£75,000); London Symphony Orchestra (£423,000) and English National Ballet (£1,103,000).

Individual awards ranged from £11,000 to just under £1.3million. The largest award made to an organisation in the 'Music' discipline/artform was for £787,000.

As reported on 4BR to date, over 5000 organisations and sites have gained Culture Recovery Fund awards amounting to over £840 million.

Immensely grateful

Speaking about the award, Managing Director Philip Morris said the company was "immensely grateful to Arts Council England for making both awards".

He added that the grants "had played an important part in sustaining the 'National' for the benefit of brass bands through a challenging period as well as supporting community banding projects funded by Kapitol Promotions including the Regional Championships, the Kapitol Cory Online Championships, Bolsover Festival and Foden's Online Whit Friday March Championships."