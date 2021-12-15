Butlin's Festival line-ups announced

37 bands will take to the stage at Skegness early next year to try and boost with bank accounts with a huge dollop of contesting cash.

37 bands will compete at the forthcoming Butlins Brass Band Festival which will take place at the flagship Skegness Resort over the weekend of the 7th-10th January.

The Festival which will incorporate the Butlins Youth Band Festival and British Open Solo & Quartet Championships. In addition to the excellent facilities and generous prize money fund, there will also be an emphasis on family entertainment from a wide array of artistes and bands.

Covid regulations and guidelines

4BR has been informed that all up to date Covid-19 regulations, guidelines and protocols will be put in place to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Butlins continues to work with Government guidance to provide Covid-secure measures for Festival-goers, including requiring a negative Lateral Flow Test (LFT) taken 48 hours before arrival, reported and demonstrated via an NHS Covid Pass on the NHS app, or a confirmatory text message from the NHS.

Proof of natural immunity, demonstrated via the NHS Covid Pass on the NHS app is also accepted, but vaccination cards are not.

Championship Section:



Centre Stage: Saturday/Sunday

Test Piece: Paganini Variations (Philip Wilby)

Own Choice Entertainment Programme

Adjudicators: Stephen Roberts & Steve Sykes

Commence: Following First Section (Sat)

Desford Colliery (Michael Fowles)

Flowers (Paul Holland)

GUS Band (Chris Jeans)

Haverhill Silver (Paul Filby)

Redbridge Brass (Chris Bearman)

Skelmanthorpe (Martin Heartfield)

First Section:



Centre Stage: Saturday

Own choice test-piece

Adjudicator: Alan Morrison

Commence: 9.30am

Eccles Borough (Mareika Gray)

Hade Edge (Jamie Smith)

Haydock Band (Mark Quinn)

Hebden Bridge (Chris Binns)

Sandhurst Silver (David Johnston)

Staffordshire Band (Craig Williams)

Staines Brass (Tariq Ahmed)

Stannington Brass (Derek Renshaw)

Second Section:



Reds: Saturday

Own choice test-piece

Adjudicator: Brett Baker

Commence: Following Third Section

Bedford Town Band (Craig Patterson)

City of Coventry Brass (David Nicholson)

CWA Brass (Gary Proctor)

Harborough Band (Brad Turnbull)

Helston Town (Kevin Johns)

Ifton Colliery (Steve Pugh-Jones)

Shirland Welfare Band (Lynden Cooper)

Stamford Brass (Julian Bright)

Tendring Brass (Anthony Saunders)

Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)

Waterbeach Brass (Andrew Kershaw)

Third Section:



Reds: Saturday

Own choice test-piece

Adjudicator: Jim Davies

Commence: Following Fourth Section

Dinnington Colliery Band (Jonathon Beatty)

Hoover Bolton (Andrew Lofthouse)

Maltby Miner's Welfare (Terry Clifford)

Raunds Temperance (Jonathon Pippen)

Towcester Studio (Peter Wain)

Whitworth Vale & Healey (Alan Widdop)

Fourth Section:



Reds: Saturday

20 minute entertainment programme

Adjudicator: Jim Davies

Commence: 9.30am

Amington Band (Alan Gifford)

Dodworth Colliery MW (John Morahan)

Golborne Band (Joshua Hughes)

Royston Town (Steve Earley)

Youth Section:



Reds: Sunday

Entertainment programme

Adjudicator: Brett Baker

Commence: 11.00am

Youth Brass 2000 (Gary Fountain)

Dobcross Youth (Seth Livingstone)