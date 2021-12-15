Optical accolade for Musicians' Optician

Allegro Optical continues to spearhead the use of technology as well as bringing benefits to the their community as they claimed latest national award.

Allegro Optical, 'The Musicians' Optician' is celebrating a wonderful end to 2021 after their talented team member Kim Walker won the coveted 'UK Dispensing Optician of the Year Award' promoted by The Optician Magazine.

The award acknowledged Kim's efforts and dedication during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the second time in three years that the country's leading performing arts specialist eye care provider, based in the heartland of brass banding country, has claimed the accolade, following Managing Director, Sheryl Doe's success in 2019.

International reputation

Allegro Optical has gained an international reputation for it work with musicians — from those playing for their own pleasure to members of world leading brass bands and orchestras.

In addition to regular day to day optician work, Kim and her colleagues have also been busy dispensing prescription safety eyewear to NHS staff at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, Mid Yorkshire Trust Hospitals, and St James's University Hospital Leeds.

Kim has worked tirelessly for the past year to provide as many frontline NHS staff as possible with prescription eye protection as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the award, Kim said: "It was a privilege to be shortlisted let alone win. I feel truly humbled and this is one the highlights of my professional life."

This latest national award has added to Allegro Optical's reputation for combining cutting edge technological advances with traditional community interaction and support.

Specialist approach

Sheryl Doe told 4BR: "Allegro Optical combines award-winning customer service with a specialist approach in performing arts eye care with state of the art equipment to help restore performer's vision.

The team uses optical coherence tomography (OCT) scanners in both practices to detect signs of serious eye conditions up to 4 years earlier than with traditional methods."

Sheryl added: "Both our practices have just invested in Clinical Eye Trackers, another first in the field of optics. We can now evaluate and test eye movements and are able to record musicians' binocular vision while sight-reading.

This allows the team to provide clients with the best optical solutions for performers and performing arts professionals."

Pride

In addition to OCT and Clinical Eye Trackers, Sheryl stated that both practices also have colorimeters which are used to assess symptoms of visual stress, and other conditions including migraine, photosensitive epilepsy or acquired brain injuries.

The team were very proud to represent Saddleworth and Holmfirth nationally and continue to provide a high level of service to their loyal and local customers.

Managing Director Stephen Tighe added: "To win this prestigious prize once is a great honour, but to win twice in three years against world class opticians is unheard."

