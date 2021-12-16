                 

*
Littleport awards to round off year

Littleport Brass recently took the opportunity at a brace of local concerts to present their annual awards.

Littleport
  Avril Conway and Dexter Speed were the joint winners of the Player of the Year

Thursday, 16 December 2021

        

Littleport Brass recently gave two end of year Christmas concerts that provided excellent entertainment for local audiences.

They took place at the historic Ely Cathedral on Saturday 11th December with a second event the following day at the beautifully prepared Littleport Ex-Servicemen's Club.

Under the baton of MD, Ian Knapton they performed a mix of traditional repertoire, including Peter Graham's 'Shine as the Light' as well as festive favourites such as Philip Harper's 'Yule Dance'.

Annual awards

The concerts also provided the opportunity to present the band's annual awards, which this year saw the 'Conductors Player of the Year' accolade shared between principal cornet Avril Conway and solo horn, Dexter Speed who have stepped up to the role of section leaders in difficult Covid-19 times.

The award for 'Players Bandsperson of the Year, voted by band members went to Avril Conway, whilst the 'Section of the Year' was claimed by the tuba team.

        

Littleport awards to round off year

