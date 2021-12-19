                 

*
banner

News

BrassFestUK looks to help banding Punch back

The next BrassFestUK initiative looks to keep bands performing by taking the stick to the great Rimmer march 'Punchinello'.

pUNCHINELLO
  The new project will ask bands to perform the classic William Rimmer march

Sunday, 19 December 2021

        

The organisers of BrassFestUK are gearing up for a new online video project in the New Year — just in case there is any delay in bands returning to rehearsals due to further Omicron related guidelines and regulations being enforced.

Punchinello

The 'Punchinello' project is being spearheaded by organiser Rob Tompkins, who told 4BR: "We all hope that bands can head back to their bandroom in the New Year, but with restrictions being talked about I decided to get started on a new project so everything is in place and ready to go if it's needed."

BrassFestUK has completed ten isolation projects between May 2020 and July 2021, with the accompanying videos being viewed over 70,000 times. The highly successful Prismatic Light project ended in July 2021.

Registrations

For this project, publisher Wright & Round has given permission to use the William Rimmer march 'Punchinello'.

Registrations have already started coming in, with many indicating that they would be keen to go ahead with the initiative even if the New Year brings a speedy return to 'normality'. Bands of any size and level are welcome to take part.

Further information

For further information go to: www.brassfestuk.com/project-punchinello

Music, a click-track and instructions will be sent out on week commencing 3rd January 2022.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Hammonds

Morrison looks to hit heights at Hammonds

December 20 • Alan Morrison is the latest experienced player to join the ranks of the Hammonds Band on soprano cornet..

British Open

British Open monitoring Omicron developments

December 20 • Contest organisers will endeavour to keep bands and public informed of any developments that may impact the proposed contest date of 23rd January.

Awards

David King, Black Dyke and Onyx Brass claim media awards

December 19 • CD releases by Prof David King, Black Dyke and Onyx Brass have claimed early annual awards from the banding press.

rHYS oWENS

Brass world comes together for Owens

December 19 • The orchestral and brass band worlds are joining forces to help raise funding for former Liverpool Philharmonic principal trumpet Rhys Owens.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Jingle Bell Brass

Friday 17 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Skelmanthorpe Male Voice Choir

Friday 17 December • Dewsbury Town Hall. Wakefield Old Rd. Dewsbury WF12 8DG

Bodmin Town Band - Christmas concert

Friday 17 December • St Petroc's Church, Bodmin PL312DT

Black Dyke Band - Sheffield City Hall

Saturday 18 December • Barker's Pool, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S1 2JA

Black Dyke Band - Huddersfield Town Hall

Sunday 19 December • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Vacancies »

BEDFORD TOWN BAND

December 19 • Does your New Years Resolution include a New Band? If so we are waiting for your call. We have vacancies for Back Row, Horn, Bass Trombone and Bass players. Rehearsals are Tuesdays and Thursdays in Polhill Avenue Bedford.

Mid-Rhondda Band

December 17 • We have a vacancy for a percussion kit player. We have a full compliment of players apart from this one position. Are you interested in being the final piece of our band jigsaw???. Rehearsal on Thursday 7.30pm at the Band Hall, Dunraven St. Tonypandy, RCT

Deepcar Brass Band

December 17 • The positions of flugel and upper tenor horns are available at present. We are competing in the 4th section Yorkshire area finals in March . We rehearse on Monday & Friday evenings. Deepcar is mid distance between Sheffield, Barnsley and Huddersfield.

Pro Cards »

Ian Holmes

BA (hons), PGDip (RCM), ARCM, ALCM
Conductor, piano accompanist and educator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top