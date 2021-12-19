BrassFestUK looks to help banding Punch back

The next BrassFestUK initiative looks to keep bands performing by taking the stick to the great Rimmer march 'Punchinello'.

The organisers of BrassFestUK are gearing up for a new online video project in the New Year — just in case there is any delay in bands returning to rehearsals due to further Omicron related guidelines and regulations being enforced.

Punchinello

The 'Punchinello' project is being spearheaded by organiser Rob Tompkins, who told 4BR: "We all hope that bands can head back to their bandroom in the New Year, but with restrictions being talked about I decided to get started on a new project so everything is in place and ready to go if it's needed."

BrassFestUK has completed ten isolation projects between May 2020 and July 2021, with the accompanying videos being viewed over 70,000 times. The highly successful Prismatic Light project ended in July 2021.

Registrations

For this project, publisher Wright & Round has given permission to use the William Rimmer march 'Punchinello'.

Registrations have already started coming in, with many indicating that they would be keen to go ahead with the initiative even if the New Year brings a speedy return to 'normality'. Bands of any size and level are welcome to take part.

Further information

For further information go to: www.brassfestuk.com/project-punchinello

Music, a click-track and instructions will be sent out on week commencing 3rd January 2022.