Enderby faces homelessness this Christmas

The Enderby Band organisation is in desperate need of some festive cheer after landfill problems lead to them having to vacate rehearsal home.

Enderby Band
  The organisation faces paying large bills for temporary rehearsal premises

Sunday, 19 December 2021

        

The Enderby Band is currently faced with being left without a home this Christmas after it was reported that their headquarters has been deemed unsafe.

Around a decade ago the band's rehearsal facilities were moved to the rear of a local leisure centre in Blaby.

Landfill

However, following a council inspection earlier this year it was found that it had been repositioned on the sinking land of a former landfill site and informed that they would have to vacate the premises within a year.

However, in the last few months the land has also begun to release methane gas. Although not toxic, it has acute health and safety considerations and a result the band was informed that they would have to vacate immediately.

Plight

Enderby's plight has been reported in the local LeicestershireLive online newspaper site, with Concert Band Musical Director quoted as saying: "The council has said we're no longer able to use our practice rooms.

We're currently spending about £1,200 a month on hiring various rooms. We could go bankrupt. That's the worst-case scenario."

If we could find somewhere cheap that could be converted, we could then apply for grants but without any building we can't apply for helpEnderby Band organisation

Solutions

Although the council has offered to let the band use a storage container and a room at their offices it doesn't offer a long-term solution, and although people have bene helpful looking at solutions, the future was still unclear.

He added: "If we could find somewhere cheap that could be converted, we could then apply for grants but without any building we can't apply for help."

        

