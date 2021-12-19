                 

*
banner

News

Brass world comes together for Owens

The orchestral and brass band worlds are joining forces to help raise funding for former Liverpool Philharmonic principal trumpet Rhys Owens.

rHYS oWENS
  Rhys Owens was a former principal cornet of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Sunday, 19 December 2021

        

The musical world is being asked to support the ongoing care needs of Rhys Owens, who recently retired as principal trumpet of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra following a diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease.

Brass bands

The Welshman began his musical career in the brass band world and played with both Lewis Merthyr and BTM Bands as well as becoming the principal cornet of the National Youth Brass Band and National Youth Orchestras of Wales aged 17.

Taught at Chetham's School of Music before becoming a graduate of the Royal College of Music, he was a brass finalist in the prestigious BBC Young Musician of the Year and the LSO Shell competitions.

He joined the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra in 1991 and became Section Principal in 1998.

He has also performed with numerous leading professional orchestras and has been a highly regarded teacher at the at the RNCM in Manchester since 1999 as well as with the National Youth Orchestra of Wales.

Ride for Rhys

A 'Ride for Rhys' initiative recently saw friends and colleagues cycle from Manchester to Liverpool to raise funds for the Wirral Group of the Motor Neurone Disease Association which has been a source of constant support to Rhys since his diagnosis.

Now colleagues at Welsh National Opera have joined with friends at the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the Welsh brass band community for a further fundraising venture — one of which will be a special concert at the Hoddinot Hall in Cardiff on Sunday January 9th (3.00pm)

A special concert will be held at the Hoddinot Hall in Cardiff on Sunday January 9th (3.00pm)4BR

Concert

Leading the organising is WNO trumpeter Martin McHale who told 4BR: "We're delighted that both BTM and Lewis Merythr Bands will each do a spot in the concert, as well as a team of friends from the various orchestras.

The tickets will go on sale as soon as possible and we urge everyone who loves the sound of brass to come along and support Rhys. He's a wonderful man and musician who has given so much pleasure to people during his career."

Donate

People can also donate to his ongoing care needs at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ride4rhys

        

TAGS: BTM

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Hammonds

Morrison looks to hit heights at Hammonds

December 20 • Alan Morrison is the latest experienced player to join the ranks of the Hammonds Band on soprano cornet..

British Open

British Open monitoring Omicron developments

December 20 • Contest organisers will endeavour to keep bands and public informed of any developments that may impact the proposed contest date of 23rd January.

Awards

David King, Black Dyke and Onyx Brass claim media awards

December 19 • CD releases by Prof David King, Black Dyke and Onyx Brass have claimed early annual awards from the banding press.

rHYS oWENS

Brass world comes together for Owens

December 19 • The orchestral and brass band worlds are joining forces to help raise funding for former Liverpool Philharmonic principal trumpet Rhys Owens.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Jingle Bell Brass

Friday 17 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Skelmanthorpe Male Voice Choir

Friday 17 December • Dewsbury Town Hall. Wakefield Old Rd. Dewsbury WF12 8DG

Bodmin Town Band - Christmas concert

Friday 17 December • St Petroc's Church, Bodmin PL312DT

Black Dyke Band - Sheffield City Hall

Saturday 18 December • Barker's Pool, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S1 2JA

Black Dyke Band - Huddersfield Town Hall

Sunday 19 December • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Vacancies »

BEDFORD TOWN BAND

December 19 • Does your New Years Resolution include a New Band? If so we are waiting for your call. We have vacancies for Back Row, Horn, Bass Trombone and Bass players. Rehearsals are Tuesdays and Thursdays in Polhill Avenue Bedford.

Mid-Rhondda Band

December 17 • We have a vacancy for a percussion kit player. We have a full compliment of players apart from this one position. Are you interested in being the final piece of our band jigsaw???. Rehearsal on Thursday 7.30pm at the Band Hall, Dunraven St. Tonypandy, RCT

Deepcar Brass Band

December 17 • The positions of flugel and upper tenor horns are available at present. We are competing in the 4th section Yorkshire area finals in March . We rehearse on Monday & Friday evenings. Deepcar is mid distance between Sheffield, Barnsley and Huddersfield.

Pro Cards »

Brett Baker

BSc (Hons), ARCM, PG Dip
Rath clinician, conductor, teacher, adjudicator, editor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top