Brass world comes together for Owens

The orchestral and brass band worlds are joining forces to help raise funding for former Liverpool Philharmonic principal trumpet Rhys Owens.

The musical world is being asked to support the ongoing care needs of Rhys Owens, who recently retired as principal trumpet of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra following a diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease.

Brass bands

The Welshman began his musical career in the brass band world and played with both Lewis Merthyr and BTM Bands as well as becoming the principal cornet of the National Youth Brass Band and National Youth Orchestras of Wales aged 17.

Taught at Chetham's School of Music before becoming a graduate of the Royal College of Music, he was a brass finalist in the prestigious BBC Young Musician of the Year and the LSO Shell competitions.

He joined the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra in 1991 and became Section Principal in 1998.

He has also performed with numerous leading professional orchestras and has been a highly regarded teacher at the at the RNCM in Manchester since 1999 as well as with the National Youth Orchestra of Wales.

Ride for Rhys

A 'Ride for Rhys' initiative recently saw friends and colleagues cycle from Manchester to Liverpool to raise funds for the Wirral Group of the Motor Neurone Disease Association which has been a source of constant support to Rhys since his diagnosis.

Now colleagues at Welsh National Opera have joined with friends at the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the Welsh brass band community for a further fundraising venture — one of which will be a special concert at the Hoddinot Hall in Cardiff on Sunday January 9th (3.00pm)

A special concert will be held at the Hoddinot Hall in Cardiff on Sunday January 9th (3.00pm) 4BR

Concert

Leading the organising is WNO trumpeter Martin McHale who told 4BR: "We're delighted that both BTM and Lewis Merythr Bands will each do a spot in the concert, as well as a team of friends from the various orchestras.

The tickets will go on sale as soon as possible and we urge everyone who loves the sound of brass to come along and support Rhys. He's a wonderful man and musician who has given so much pleasure to people during his career."

Donate

People can also donate to his ongoing care needs at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ride4rhys