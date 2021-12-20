                 

British Open monitoring Omicron developments

Contest organisers will endeavour to keep bands and public informed of any developments that may impact the proposed contest date of 23rd January.

British Open
  The organisers are in contact with Symphony Hall on a regular basis

The organisers of the British Open Championship have told 4BR that they will endeavour to keep both competing bands and the brass band public fully up to date with developments that may directly impact on the proposed hosting of the delayed 2021 contest on Sunday 23rd January at Symphony Hall in Birmingham.

Increasingly important

"We continue to be in contact with Symphony Hall and this will be increasingly important in view of the relatively short time remaining before the contest,"a spokesperson said.

"We are fully aware that the Government has stated that there are no guarantees concerning the potential implementation of further Covid-19 measures, and we must await developments if and when they arise, whilst respecting travel and hotel plans for those planning to attend."

Official information

They added: "At present we are progressing arrangements on the basis that the event will go ahead, but we will be governed by the official information and guidance on current and emerging circumstances.

Alongside this, our overriding requirement is to ensure that our bands and audience remain safe and that the event is enjoyable for everyone on the day."

        

British Open monitoring Omicron developments

Contest organisers will endeavour to keep bands and public informed of any developments that may impact the proposed contest date of 23rd January.

