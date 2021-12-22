Arts bodies and institutions will be able to apply for financial help to get them through to March 2022.

The UK Government has announced a further £30 million to be made available to arts organisations and institutions in England affected by the Omicron pandemic.

The money will be made available through the Culture Recovery Fund in line with previous funding, with applications open through to March 2022.

Money has also been made available in Wales and Scotland.

No freelance help

Although the news has been generally welcomed, at present there is no news of help that will be made available to freelance workers and performers.

£1 billion will also be provided to the hospitality industry with venues offered one-off grants of up to £6,000, while the Government will cover the cost of Statutory Sick Pay for Covid-19 related absences.

The news comes as concerns grow that either a 'circuit breaker' period of post-Christmas restrictions or even a full lockdown may occur in one or all of the devolved nations of the UK.

Events cancelled

Although no new Covid rules have been announced in England, events in Scotland and Wales (with further announcements due) have already been affected, while it has been reported that half of West End theatres have been seriously hit by cancellations with venues reporting 'catastrophic' declines in audiences.

Brass banding in 2022

The Butlin's Brass Band Festival is due to take place in Skegness on the weekend of the 8th/9th January, with the British Open earmarked for the 23rd January and the RNCM Brass Band Festival on the weekend of 28th/30th January.