Huddersfield Uni students spread festive cheer

The musical students at Huddersfield University have helped spread plenty of musical cheer this festive season.

Brass players at the University of Huddersfield escaped Christmas cancelations to enjoy a busy festive period of performances.

Fortunate

Speaking to 4BR, Head of Brass, Richard Ward said: "Christmas without brass doesn't feel right, and it's been disappointing to see many cancellations at this uneasy time.

We feel very fortunate the timing worked out at the University and the students have had a full festive season with their ensembles."

The University's Brass Band, Wind Orchestra and Big Band were all in action, with concerts, recordings and community events.

Big Band and Wind Orchestra

The Big Band and Wind Orchestra undertook a recording as well as filming Christmas big band classics, with conductor Jim Fieldhouse telling 4BR: "The students have shown lots of resilience to the ever-changing situation and their continued commitment to rebuilding the ensembles has been much appreciated this semester."

Meanwhile, the brass band led by MD Jonathan Beatty linked into the local community with concerts and carols at local Primary schools as well as performing at the switching on of Huddersfield's Christmas Lights.

A highlight was the band's brace of Christmas concerts as part of the Kirklees Concert Season — a unique partnership between Kirklees Council and Opera North, delivering a programme of concerts at Dewsbury and Huddersfield Town Halls.

The drive and commitment from students has been fantastic, and due to Jim and Jonathan's great guidance, all these activities were a huge success Richard Ward

Drive and commitment

Richard Ward added: "The drive and commitment from students has been fantastic, and due to Jim and Jonathan's great guidance, all these activities were a huge success."

We're now looking forward to our new summer concert series. It was great to see the halls at Dewsbury and Huddersfield so busy and enjoying the band's entertaining festive favourites and traditional carols.

One of the concerts was featured in the Yorkshire Post newspaper, under the headline, 'A Merry Band — and I think that was a perfect description!"