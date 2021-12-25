                 

*
banner

News

2021 4BR Conductor of the Year

Arsene Duc becomes the 4BR Conductor of the Year for a second time.

Conductor
  Arsene Duce has won the award for a second time

Saturday, 25 December 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

Winner: Arsene Duc (Valaisia Brass Band)


2. Ian Porthouse (Tredegar/Kingdom Brass/National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain)
3. Philip Harper (Cory/National Youth Brass Band of Wales/Great Britain)

2021 was very much a year of frustrations and challenges for conductors of bands at all levels, and it was perhaps hard for any to stand alone from a high class batch of rivals.

All ten nominations certainly brought talent, invention, commitment and inspiration to what they did for the bands they worked with during the past year — and all gained some recognition from the judges as a result with eight gaining at least one, first choice preference.

However, it was the unassuming brilliance of Valaisia's Arsene Duc that caught the attention most — helped by him leading his band to an unprecedented sixth consecutive Swiss National title.

He claimed the title for the second time with five first preference choices and a multitude of podium preferences from the international panel, to finish just ahead of Ian Porthouse and Philip Harper who scooped seven first choice preferences between themselves.

Panel:


The Awards Panel consisted of:
Iwan Fox (Editor 4BR); Malcolm Wood (4BR Chief Contributor); Andrew Wainwright (Composer/Arranger/Graphic Designer); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Chris Thomas (Chief Contributor Brass Band World magazine/4BR contributor); Frode Rydland (EBBA Music Commission/Bjorsvik Brass); David Childs (euphonium soloist/Editor BBW Magazine); David Hirst (Conductor/Adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (Chief contributor CU Brass); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Owen Melhuish (President: North Shore Brass New Zealand); Chris Wormald (Conductor/Adjudicator/Arranger); Steve Jack (photographer/4BR, BBW contributor); Stein Skopholm (Norwegian broadcaster/presenter); Kurt Bohalter (Swiss Brass Band administrator/Publisher); Steven Mead (Euphonium soloist); Paul Holland (Conductor/Adjudicator); Matthew Van Emmerick (Soloist/Conductor); Mark Good (Editor British Bandsman magazine)


Past Winners:


2020: Philip Harper
2019: Philip Harper
2018: Arsene Duc
2017: Ingar Bergby
2016: Philip Harper
2015: Philip Harper
2014: Nicholas Childs
2013: Philip Harper
2012: Allan Withington
2011: David King
2010: Ian Porthouse
2009: Robert Childs
2008: Robert Childs
2007: Allan Withington
2006: Allan Withington
2005: Nicholas Childs
2004: Ray Farr
2003: David King
2002: Russell Gray
2001: David King

        

TAGS: Valaisia Brass Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Band of the Year

2021 4BR Band of the Year

December 25 • The National Champion Foden's retains its 4BR Band of the Year accolade.

Conductor

2021 4BR Conductor of the Year

December 25 • Arsene Duc becomes the 4BR Conductor of the Year for a second time.

Player of the Year

2021 4BR Player of the Year

December 25 • The superb Isobel Daws rounds off a memorable year of personal performances by becoming the 2021 4BR Player of the Year.

Test Piece of the Year

2021 4BR Test Piece of the Year

December 25 • Edward Gregon's much anticipated 'The World Rejoicing' is the 4BR Test Piece of the Year.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 7 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Saturday 8 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Sunday 9 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Regent Hall Concerts -

Friday 14 January • The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra. Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Vacancies »

BEDFORD TOWN BAND

December 19 • Does your New Years Resolution include a New Band? If so we are waiting for your call. We have vacancies for Back Row, Horn, Bass Trombone and Bass players. Rehearsals are Tuesdays and Thursdays in Polhill Avenue Bedford.

Mid-Rhondda Band

December 17 • We have a vacancy for a percussion kit player. We have a full compliment of players apart from this one position. Are you interested in being the final piece of our band jigsaw???. Rehearsal on Thursday 7.30pm at the Band Hall, Dunraven St. Tonypandy, RCT

Deepcar Brass Band

December 17 • The positions of flugel and upper tenor horns are available at present. We are competing in the 4th section Yorkshire area finals in March . We rehearse on Monday & Friday evenings. Deepcar is mid distance between Sheffield, Barnsley and Huddersfield.

Pro Cards »

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top