2021 4BR Conductor of the Year

Arsene Duc becomes the 4BR Conductor of the Year for a second time.

Winner: Arsene Duc (Valaisia Brass Band)



2. Ian Porthouse (Tredegar/Kingdom Brass/National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain)

3. Philip Harper (Cory/National Youth Brass Band of Wales/Great Britain)

2021 was very much a year of frustrations and challenges for conductors of bands at all levels, and it was perhaps hard for any to stand alone from a high class batch of rivals.

All ten nominations certainly brought talent, invention, commitment and inspiration to what they did for the bands they worked with during the past year — and all gained some recognition from the judges as a result with eight gaining at least one, first choice preference.

However, it was the unassuming brilliance of Valaisia's Arsene Duc that caught the attention most — helped by him leading his band to an unprecedented sixth consecutive Swiss National title.

He claimed the title for the second time with five first preference choices and a multitude of podium preferences from the international panel, to finish just ahead of Ian Porthouse and Philip Harper who scooped seven first choice preferences between themselves.

Panel:



The Awards Panel consisted of:

Iwan Fox (Editor 4BR); Malcolm Wood (4BR Chief Contributor); Andrew Wainwright (Composer/Arranger/Graphic Designer); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Chris Thomas (Chief Contributor Brass Band World magazine/4BR contributor); Frode Rydland (EBBA Music Commission/Bjorsvik Brass); David Childs (euphonium soloist/Editor BBW Magazine); David Hirst (Conductor/Adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (Chief contributor CU Brass); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Owen Melhuish (President: North Shore Brass New Zealand); Chris Wormald (Conductor/Adjudicator/Arranger); Steve Jack (photographer/4BR, BBW contributor); Stein Skopholm (Norwegian broadcaster/presenter); Kurt Bohalter (Swiss Brass Band administrator/Publisher); Steven Mead (Euphonium soloist); Paul Holland (Conductor/Adjudicator); Matthew Van Emmerick (Soloist/Conductor); Mark Good (Editor British Bandsman magazine)





Past Winners:



2020: Philip Harper

2019: Philip Harper

2018: Arsene Duc

2017: Ingar Bergby

2016: Philip Harper

2015: Philip Harper

2014: Nicholas Childs

2013: Philip Harper

2012: Allan Withington

2011: David King

2010: Ian Porthouse

2009: Robert Childs

2008: Robert Childs

2007: Allan Withington

2006: Allan Withington

2005: Nicholas Childs

2004: Ray Farr

2003: David King

2002: Russell Gray

2001: David King