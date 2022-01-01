Concern for Welsh bands as Covid numbers rise

Up to 30 people can take part in band practice in Wales at present, but concerns grow that further guidance and regulations may be put in place as Covid numbers rise.

Bands in Wales are waiting to see if further Covid-19 guidance is to be issued that could directly affect their ability to hold rehearsals and events in the New Year.

Alert Level 2 Welsh Government guidance has been in force in Wales from 26th December, which outlines what businesses and organisations must, as well are advised to do, in respect to Covid-19 planning and implementation.

However, they have stated that, "The latest scientific advice will continue to inform our response as we keep Wales safe."

21,051 new cases of Covid-19 and three more deaths in the 48 hours up to 9.00am on 29th December have been reported.

30 people

At present the guidance enables up to 30 people to be able to take part in an organised event or gathering indoors (including 'band practice'), with both broad guidelines and specific regulations in place.

In its published guidance the Welsh Government stated that it expects, "...that businesses and others understand the severity of the situation we are facing as a society and will take the reasonable steps necessary."

And whilst it states that; "...those subject to the legal obligation to take reasonable measures have discretion in deciding what measures to take", it adds that those measures must, "mitigate the risk of exposure to coronavirus that arises where persons gather"on their premises.

In respect to what it calls 'band practice', current guidance allows the maximum number of people who can take part to be 30 indoors and 50 outdoors.

Risk assessment

However, businesses, employers and other organisations, must in their words, "...undertake a bespoke coronavirus risk assessment of their premises and activities and take reasonable measures to minimise exposure to, and the spread of, coronavirus based on that bespoke risk assessment."

That assessment, if appropriate, can be subject to what is referred to as a "suite of mitigations".

Reasonable measures

These can be followed in respect to an obligation to "take all reasonable measures"

to ensure that a distance of 2 meters is maintained between persons indoors on the premises, except between members of a permitted group, as well as the provision of lateral flow testing, face coverings, ventilation, collating of track and trace information etc.

Brass Bands Wales

Brass Bands Wales/Bandiau Pres Cymru has issued its extensive guidance on its website which can be found at: https://brassbands.wales/new-covid-guidance-for-bbw-29-12-21/

Speaking to number of bands, 4BR found that all were in broad agreement with the current guidance and rules which allowed flexibility for rehearsals to take place, but which placed a firm and clear emphasis on keeping those involved safe.

However, all felt that if cases numbers continued to rise that emphasis on safety would be become paramount and rehearsals would have to be suspended, potentially under new regulatory guidance measures.

the Welsh Government stated that it expects, "...that businesses and others understand the severity of the situation we are facing as a society and will take the reasonable steps necessary." 4BR

Advertisement

Keep Wales safe

The current Alert Level 2 is currently under constant review with a Welsh Government spokesperson stating: "In responding to the pandemic, we have always tried to balance Covid and non-Covid harms in what can be a fast-moving and volatile situation.

The latest scientific advice will continue to inform our response as we keep Wales safe."

From 31st December, the self-isolation period for people who contract Covid-19 has been brought down from 10 to 7 days, but only applies to people who have two negative lateral flow tests on days six and seven. This is in line with England.

New cases

Public Health Wales reported 21,051 new cases of Covid-19 and three more deaths in the 48 hours up to 9.00am on 29th December, whereas the deaths are for a 24-hour period.

In the period up to 26th December the figure was 12,378 new cases with three deaths.