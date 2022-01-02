Fairlop enjoys a return to fund raising help

Fairlop Brass ensured that others benefitted from their return to rehearsals and concerts this year.

After the difficult 2021 endured by the UK banding movement, Fairlop Brass was delighted to end their year on a high by fulfilling nearly all their traditional Christmas programme of events whilst raising money for several good causes in the process.

Fund raising

Under the direction of MD Kevin Jordan, the London & Southern Counties Third Section band returned to full rehearsals in July and soon set about the task of taking on a fund-raising concert. Its success resulted in over £2,000 being raised for a local church.

In October they undertook a hugely successful fund-raising concert for the Church where they rehearse. Entitled 'Baking with Brass' it saw them provide the musical backdrop to the wonderful cakes produced by church goers and families — including Henry of 'Great British Bake-off' fame. Over £600 was raised.

Festive events

And following their formal Autumn Concert the band entered the busy festive period with two church services, a small group playing at a local golf club and a Christmas Concert at a local Church, together with a full self-promoted concert.

In addition, band members donated money instead of sending Christmas Cards to each other to support the local Maggies Cancer Charity which provided support to former much missed player Holly Miller.

All in all, our fund raising activities will have raised over £4,000 in 2021 and we are very proud to have given so much back to our local community during such difficult times MD Kevin Jordan

Advertisement

Proud

MD, Kevin Jordan told 4BR: "All in all, our fund raising activities will have raised over £4,000 in 2021 and we are very proud to have given so much back to our local community during such difficult times."