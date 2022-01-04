                 

*
banner

News

British Open postponed

Covid concerns sees rescheduled 2021 British Open now moved to September 2022

British Open
 

Tuesday, 04 January 2022

        

It has been confirmed that the 2021 British Open Championship which was to have taken place at Symphony Hall, Birmingham on Sunday 23rd January, has been postponed.

4BR understands that it follows discussions with competing bands, 'B:Music management at Symphony Hall' and the composer of the test-piece 'The World Rejoicing', Edward Gregson.

September

The 168th event which was scheduled to have taken place in September 2021 was initially postponed until January 23rd 2022.

It will now take place on Saturday 10th September 2022 to enable all those who purchased tickets for the two postponed events to use their ticket for the September date.

Safety

A British Open spokesman told 4BR: "We have been carefully monitoring the position regarding the 23rd January and have also maintained ongoing contact with the competing bands.

As contest organisers we feel strongly that the ability for all of us to return to a situation where we can enjoy music making and contesting safely is something we embrace and look forward to."

They added: "However, the recent increase in the number of Covid cases and the effect of the new variant is such that in order to ensure the safety and well-being of the bands, audience and our own team, we feel we had to make the decision to reschedule the 23rd January event."

Impact

They continued: "As well as the restrictions on bands being able to prepare and rehearse, there would inevitably be the risk of key band members testing positive and having to quarantine.

We believe this would impact on the integrity of the standards and quality of performances that the bands at the British Open are renowned across the world for, and which would do justice to the UK contest premiere of 'The World Rejoicing'.

In addition, we were also mindful of the uncertainty of the current situation and the need to provide as much notice as possible in terms of travel and hotel arrangements for those attending, as well as ensuring that the contest day was an enjoyable one for our audience."

It will now take place on Saturday 10th September 2022 to enable all those who purchased tickets for the two postponed events to use their ticket for the September dateorganisers

Tickets

The spokesperson confirmed that the 168th British Open will be held at Symphony Hall on Saturday 10th September 2022. All those who purchased tickets for the postponed September 2021 and January 2022 contests will be able to use their tickets for this event.

People will be contacted by B:Music box office regarding the new date, and the refund process, should you not be able to make this new date — please do not contact the box office directly'.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

British Open

British Open postponed

January 4 • Covid concerns sees rescheduled 2021 British Open now moved to September 2022

Butlins

Green light for Butlin's weekend

January 3 • The Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival will take place this weekend.

Brexit

Musicians continue to face European 'nightmare'

January 3 • It is being reported that only Spain out of 27 EU countries has agreed a bilateral work-permit free agreement with the UK for touring musicians.

Fairlop

Fairlop enjoys a return to fund raising help

January 2 • Fairlop Brass ensured that others benefitted from their return to rehearsals and concerts this year.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 7 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Saturday 8 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Sunday 9 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Regent Hall Concerts -

Friday 14 January • The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra. Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Vacancies »

The Wigston Band

January 4 • Based in Leicestershire, The Wigston Band are especially looking for new members to join us for the Second Section Midlands Area contest to be held on Saturday 26th February and beyond.. . Front Row Cornet. Back Row Cornet. Solo Trombone. Kit Percussionist

Chadderton Band

January 3 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Trom Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Chinnor Silver

January 3 • NEW YEAR NEW CHALLENGE?. We are looking to complete our line up for this year and require 2nd TROMBONE and a CORNET PLAYERS to achieve this. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings ..

Pro Cards »

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top