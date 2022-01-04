British Open postponed

Covid concerns sees rescheduled 2021 British Open now moved to September 2022

It has been confirmed that the 2021 British Open Championship which was to have taken place at Symphony Hall, Birmingham on Sunday 23rd January, has been postponed.

4BR understands that it follows discussions with competing bands, 'B:Music management at Symphony Hall' and the composer of the test-piece 'The World Rejoicing', Edward Gregson.

September

The 168th event which was scheduled to have taken place in September 2021 was initially postponed until January 23rd 2022.

It will now take place on Saturday 10th September 2022 to enable all those who purchased tickets for the two postponed events to use their ticket for the September date.

Safety

A British Open spokesman told 4BR: "We have been carefully monitoring the position regarding the 23rd January and have also maintained ongoing contact with the competing bands.

As contest organisers we feel strongly that the ability for all of us to return to a situation where we can enjoy music making and contesting safely is something we embrace and look forward to."

They added: "However, the recent increase in the number of Covid cases and the effect of the new variant is such that in order to ensure the safety and well-being of the bands, audience and our own team, we feel we had to make the decision to reschedule the 23rd January event."

Impact

They continued: "As well as the restrictions on bands being able to prepare and rehearse, there would inevitably be the risk of key band members testing positive and having to quarantine.

We believe this would impact on the integrity of the standards and quality of performances that the bands at the British Open are renowned across the world for, and which would do justice to the UK contest premiere of 'The World Rejoicing'.

In addition, we were also mindful of the uncertainty of the current situation and the need to provide as much notice as possible in terms of travel and hotel arrangements for those attending, as well as ensuring that the contest day was an enjoyable one for our audience."

Tickets

The spokesperson confirmed that the 168th British Open will be held at Symphony Hall on Saturday 10th September 2022. All those who purchased tickets for the postponed September 2021 and January 2022 contests will be able to use their tickets for this event.

People will be contacted by B:Music box office regarding the new date, and the refund process, should you not be able to make this new date — please do not contact the box office directly'.