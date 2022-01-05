                 

Death of Sandy Blair

The death has been reported of the respected tuba player and conductor.

  The death has been reported of Sandy Blair

Wednesday, 05 January 2022

        

4BR has been informed of the death of former Besses o' th 'Barn, Yorkshire Imperial, Brighouse & Rastrick, Black Dyke and Foden's tuba player Sandy Blair.

He passed away on New Year's Day.

The Scotsman from the Fife and Kirkaldy area made his name with a succession of leading bands during the late 1970s and 1980s, especially as a soloist.

Multi-talented

A multi -talented musician he was also a highly respected conductor, leading Lancashire Constabulary Band to the Second Section North West Regional title in 1989 as well as taking Besses o' th' Barn at the British Open and Brass in Concert Championships during his tenure as Musical Director.

Before that he also enjoyed playing spells at Carlton Main, Hammonds Sauce and was appointed assistant Musical Director at Leyland Band under Richard Evans.

Strong supporter

He was also a strong supporter of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain where he was a tutor for many years, a dedicated brass teacher with Lancashire Music Services and a talented composer and arranger.

Sandy Blair also enjoyed spells with a number of bands including Banks Brewery who he directed at the 1993 Royal Albert Hall National Final, Jayess 87, Blackpool Brass, Ellesmere Port and Kellingley Colliery amongst others.

Interest

For a period of time he suffered with ill health that stopped his playing. He received a kidney transplant in 2013, although he continued his great interest in banding from his home in Middlewich where he lived with his wife Beryl.

Jimmy Charles who knew him from his time with Foden's Band, stated on their Facebook page that Sandy Blair would be "missed by the many bands and bandsmen who knew him."

        

