Supreme accolade for Black Dyke Band

The Black Dyke Band will open the Legends Day at the iconic Glastonbury Festival later this year — topped by the one and only Diana Ross.

Considered to be one of the most successful and influential recording artists of all time, the 77 year old Motown star has notched up well over 100 million global sales of hits such as 'Baby Love' with the 'Supremes' vocal group as well as numerous solo hits such as 'I'm Still Waiting' and 'Chain Reaction'.

She was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors in 2007, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Thank You Tour

Her performance will form part of her 'Thank You' UK Tour and will see her provide the entertainment in the 'tea time slot' on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday June 26th.

The Queensbury band has already been booked to appear at the Glastonbury Abbey 'Extravaganza' alongside pop star Paloma Faith on Saturday 6th August, but will now also be featured to open the 'Legends Day' series of concert performances.

Fantastic

Speaking about the news Black Dyke Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs said: "When Michael Eavis asked us back to perform on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival for the 50th-anniversary event last year, who would have guessed at the impact of the subsequent pandemic and lockdowns?

However, when Michael asked us again for 2022, we were delighted to accept."

He added: "We are always innovative in our concert planning and aim to reach new audiences, and especially those who wouldn't have been exposed to a world-class brass band!

Joining Diana Ross and a fantastic line-up to open the 'Legends Day' shows the regard that Michael has for our musical versatility and ability to entertain."