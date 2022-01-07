Conductor's offered Butlin's pause

If anyone wishes to find out more about the Brass Band Conductors Association, then why not pause for a moment or two and chat with them at Butlin's?

The Brass Band Conductors Association (BCCA) is also at Butlin's this weekend to offer help and advice to conductors of all levels who want to find out more about their activities and the how being a member can help you with your banding.

Drop in

BBA Chairperson, James Holt told 4BR: "Whether you're taking part or just visiting we would like as many current and potential conductors as possible to drop in and see us.

It's such a long time since we have been able to meet up with people, so please come along to find out more what we offer. We are here to discuss, chat, question and debate any conducting topic you want!"

Initiatives

James added: "We also have a number of exciting initiatives planned for 2022 and beyond so we are keen to get input from as many people as possible to ensure we are doing the best we can to support the banding movement."

Say hello

The BBCA will be available at The Beachcomber Conservatory on Saturday from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Find out more at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/266?fbclid=IwAR2yTFvhqFIb7m3i9WLWhPvW6-xUjAZAiC98ZcbZ_OqvGjcQjODlXzJHaMk