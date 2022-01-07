Musicwearetc heads to Butlin's for a warm welcome back

The leading unform and accessories business is looking forward to meeting up with old friends and new customers at Skegness this weekend.

Musicwearetc will be backing a welcome return to the Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival in Skegness this weekend — and is looking forward to meeting up with customers old and new once more.

Real boost

The business has enjoyed a real boost since reopening it doors following the enforced Covid-19 break with MD Lloyd Shipp telling 4BR that it great to return to a contest weekend that always offers a warm welcome.

"I always enjoy myself at Butlin's. It's great to meet up with old friends and renew acquaintances with satisfied customers and welcome new ones to the musicwearetc fold. So come along and say hello and find out more how we can help your band."

Find out more

To find out more, go to: https://musicwearetc.co.uk/