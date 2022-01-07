Bold as Brass contest set for launch

A new contest partnership between Brass Bands England and the National Coal Mining Museum of England will take place in June.

A new competition delivered by Brass Bands England (BBE) in partnership with the National Coal Mining Museum of England will take place later this year.

Bold as Brass

The 'Bold as Brass' contest is aimed at bands graded at Second Section and below and will take place at the National Coal Mining Museum for England in Wakefield on Saturday 25th June.

Not only is entry free, but there's £50 up for grabs for the first six bands to sign up.

Competitors will perform a road march lasting up to 6-minutes (although this can be performed stationary if preferred), and a 20-minute entertainment performance (seats available) within the museum site.

Adjudication will also include a special 'People's Band Award' based on audience votes.

There are also a variety of cash prizes and there will be 'Non-Competitive' section to enable band who just want to come along and perform the opportunity to be part of the event.

Family day

Speaking about the initiative, BBE's Partnership & Development Manager, Alex Parker told 4BR: "The aim is to provide bands with an enjoyable opportunity to connect with new audiences at a fantastic family day attraction.

Bands can really showcase themselves with their repertoire and the audiences can sit and enjoy the music."

He added: "After a successful trial event in 2021, the National Coal Mining Museum is keen to celebrate the traditional links between the mining industry and brass bands at a great day out for performers and audiences alike.

You can enjoy the bands and find out more about the mining industry and its heritage too with a free mine tour."

Advertisement

To enter

Bands can enter the contest via the via the BBE website by midnight on Thursday 14th April.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/291

Successful recipients will be informed by 1st May and funds will be granted following the performance.

Further support

Bands that require further support to attend are reminded that the Norman Jones Trust is available for application for banding projects, such as a summer outreach scheme.

If you would like more information about taking part, please visit contact events@bbe.org.uk or call 01226771015

https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/norman-jones-trust

Event details:

Saturday 25th June

10.00am to 7.00pm

The National Coal Mining Museum for England, Wakefield