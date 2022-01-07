Pick Steve's brains at Butlin's

Steven Mead will be on hand to provide tips, advice, solutions and even a few tricks on how to reinvigorate your playing in 2022.

Steven Mead will be at the Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival in Skegness this weekend — and wants you to come and pick his brains!

The Besson star has teamed up with the respected brass band traders at Rosehill and Band Supplies to be on hand to provide tips, advice, solutions and even a few tricks on how to reinvigorate your playing, solve niggling problems and get yourself back to full performance fitness after the long Covid-19 break.

Just come and ask!

All you need to do is come along and ask away.

Steve told 4BR: "I'm delighted to be at Butlin's and to team up with the teams at Rosehill and Band Supplies.

Please come along — even just to say hello! It's great to chat and find out more about players and what they want to achieve with their playing.

If you have any questions or any queries you think I can sort out with your playing, practice regimes or simply getting that old enthusiasm back for playing, I'm here to try and help!"

Say hello

Steve will be on the Rosehill Trade stand on Saturday from 10.30am until 11.30am and back on the Band Supplies Trade stand from 2.30pm until 3.30pm.