                 

*
banner

News

Pick Steve's brains at Butlin's

Steven Mead will be on hand to provide tips, advice, solutions and even a few tricks on how to reinvigorate your playing in 2022.

bUTLINS
  Steve will be on hand to have his brains picked!

Friday, 07 January 2022

        

Steven Mead will be at the Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival in Skegness this weekend — and wants you to come and pick his brains!

The Besson star has teamed up with the respected brass band traders at Rosehill and Band Supplies to be on hand to provide tips, advice, solutions and even a few tricks on how to reinvigorate your playing, solve niggling problems and get yourself back to full performance fitness after the long Covid-19 break.

Just come and ask!

All you need to do is come along and ask away.

Steve told 4BR: "I'm delighted to be at Butlin's and to team up with the teams at Rosehill and Band Supplies.

Please come along — even just to say hello! It's great to chat and find out more about players and what they want to achieve with their playing.

If you have any questions or any queries you think I can sort out with your playing, practice regimes or simply getting that old enthusiasm back for playing, I'm here to try and help!"

Steve will be on the Rosehill Trade stand on Saturday from 10.30am until 11.30am and back on the Band Supplies Trade stand from 2.30pm until 3.30pm4BR

Say hello

Steve will be on the Rosehill Trade stand on Saturday from 10.30am until 11.30am and back on the Band Supplies Trade stand from 2.30pm until 3.30pm.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

rncm

RNCM pioneers new online conducting course

January 7 • The Royal Northern College of Music has launched ConductIT, a new learning resource for conductors.

Butlins

No Butlin's for 2023 but hopes for 2024 return

January 7 • 4BR has been informed that there will not be a Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival in 2023, but there are hopes for a return in 2024.

Foden

Foden's seek new players

January 7 • National champion looks to inspire the next generation of musical talent in their ranks.

Prepred

Be prepared for Butlin's...

January 7 • If you are coming to the Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival this weekend make sure you are Covid-19 prepared.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 7 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Saturday 8 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Sunday 9 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Regent Hall Concerts -

Friday 14 January • The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra. Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Vacancies »

Easingwold Town Band

January 6 • Vacancies for Principal Cornet and a Tutti Solo Cornet in our friendly and team-spirited 4th-section registered band, as we look to retain our North of England 4th-section winners title in March 2022. Rehearsals Monday 7.30 - 9.15 p.m.

Thundersley Brass Band

January 6 • Thundersley Brass Band are inviting applicants for: . PRINCIPAL CORNET and BBb BASS . to complete our line-up for the Areas contest in Stevenage on Sunday 20th March and upcoming engagements this year.

Severn Tunnel Band

January 5 • Severn Tunnel Band are looking for a new conductor for 2022. We are a friendly and sociable 4th Section band and applicants should be able to demonstrate their ability to work with and enthuse players of all ages and abilities.

Pro Cards »

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top