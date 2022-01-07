RNCM pioneers new online conducting course

The Royal Northern College of Music has launched ConductIT, a new learning resource for conductors.

The Royal Northern College of Music Conducting Department has linked up with the Open University, the University of Stavanger and the University of Aveiro in Portugal to launch a new initiative.

Thanks to â‚¬436,000 of Erasmus+ Strategic Partnership funding, ConductIT is a comprehensive set of free digital learning resources aimed at helping aspiring conductors at all levels.

Three year project

4BR was informed that the three-year project brings together interactive lessons, interviews from industry leading professionals, detailed case studies, careers guidance, and a 49-excerpt workbook with accompanying video demonstrations into a single open online resource.

It is stated users can learn online individually at their own pace, or the resources can be utilised by schools, colleges, and universities or as a Continuing Professional Development resource for music educators and other professionals.

Significant development

Prof Mark Heron, RNCM Head of Conducting and lead for ConductIT told 4BR: "Designed in collaboration with our partners, this is a significant development in conducting pedagogy for conductors at all stages of their careers.

We believe that ConductIT is the most comprehensive online resource about the art and craft of conducting in existence.



He added: "In addition to courses offered by the project partners, we are delighted that ConductIT has already been adopted by the Royal Air Force Music Service and the Royal Marines Band Service for use in their CPD training courses."

Further information

For further information visit www.conductIT.eu or contact mark.heron@rncm.ac.uk