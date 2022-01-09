                 

*
banner

News

Report & Results: 2022 British Open Solo & Ensemble Championships

There were some great solo and ensemble winners at Butlin's in Skegness on the weekend — claiming prestigious British Open titles for themselves

Shirland
  Shirland Youth Band was one of the British Open Solo & Ensemble winners

Sunday, 09 January 2022

        

Sunday morning at the Butlin's Open Festival of Brass has traditionally been a showcase youthful talent.

However, with just a single entrant in the Youth Championship contest, the performance of Youth Brass 2000 was moved to the Centre Stage venue where under the baton of Gary Fountain they produced a wonderfully uplifting aperitif to the Championship Section entertainment fayre that followed.

That gave ample time for the supportive audience in Reds to enjoy some equally outstanding solo and ensemble playing for the various British Open Solo & Ensemble titles on offer, with generous prize money up for grabs for the eventual winners.

Unfortunately there were a number of late withdrawals, but like the band contests themselves the quality was by no means diminished, with adjudicator John Doyle emphasising just how much he had been impressed by what he had heard.

Junior Solo:

The Junior Solo title went to the brilliant Skye Stokes. The 12-year-old baritone player is a member of Elland Silver Youth Band as well as the Foden's Youth Band and the National Childrens Band of Great Britain.

Her characterful rendition of the famous operatic aria 'Largo al Factotum' from Rossini's 'Barber of Seville' saw her claim the £200 first prize and British Open Junior Trophy.

In what was a great battle for the prizes, it was 13-year-old Millie Davenport who eventually came runner -up with her fine performance of 'Blue John' on trombone, with her 12-year-old brother Robert in third with his tender rendition of 'The Holy Well' on euphonium.

There were also excellent performances to enjoy from Skye's brother Rhys on cornet with 'Wiederkehr', Rowena Findlay Ashfield's upbeat cornet solo 'Funk' and 9-year-old Vivien Findlay Ashfield on 'Hedwig's Theme', played with remarkable confidence.

Youth Solo:

The Youth Solo event was something of a Youth Brass 2000 battle, with the podium places going to talented trio of winner, Jordan Ashman, Edward Culpin and Jake Humphrey.

Jordan's virtuosic performance of 'Strawberry Therapy' on xylophone took the £300 first prize and British Open Youth Trophy to pip Edward's super baritone 'Slavische Fantasy' and Jake's 'Whirlwind' cornet solo.

It was also great to hear 14-year-old tuba player Leonie Tissie playing the classic 'Iceberg' solo with a wonderfully warm sound and 11-year-old Rowena Findlay Ashfield's reprise of her cornet solo 'Funk'.

Open Solo:

At the other end of the experience scale was 43-year-old Open Solo winner Stephen Lomas, a veteran of numerous solo events as well as the highly respected bass trombonist of Brighouse & Rastrick Band.

His hugely accomplished rendition of 'Sonata Breve' by Hartley was fully deserving of the British Open title accolade and the £500 first prize.

Jordan Ashman pushed him all the way as the 17-year-old reprised 'Strawberry Therapy' to end runner-up with a sparkling rendition of 'Zelda' by 16-year-old Jake Humphrey was third.

There were also fine performances to enjoy from Edward Culpin on 'Grandfather's Clock' and Andy Harris on 'The Debutante'.

Ensemble Sections:



There were just two competitors in each of the Ensemble Section, with a keen, but friendly battle between the players of Shirland Youth and Shirland Training Band in the Youth event.

In the end it was Shirland Youth — made up of Evelyn Trow, Leonie Tissie, Millie Davenport and Robert Davenport, which piped their Training rivals of Izzy Owen, Jocelyn Trow, Emily Toyne, Jack Toyne and Evelyn Hill thanks to their cultured rendition of 'Excerpts from Richard' to claim the £300 first prize and trophy.

It was the overture to 'The Barber of Seville' that provided the quartet of Colin Davenport, Dave Hill, Luke Newbrough and Jack Newbrough of Shirland Band with victory and the £500 first prize in the senior Open Ensemble competition.

However there was also a great family performance to enjoy from the Witney Town Band Ensemble of Sarah Ashfield, Rowena Findlay Ashfield, Vivien Findlay Ashfield, Luther Findlay Ashfield and Stuart Findlay who performed 'Medallion Calls'.

Results:


Adjudicator: John Doyle

Junior Solo:


1. Skye Stokes
2. Millie Davenport
3. Robert Davenport
4. Rhys Stokes
5. Rowena Findlay Ashfield
6. Vivien Findlay Ashfield


Youth Solo:


1. Jordan Ashman
2. Edward Culpin
3. Jake Humphrey
4. Leonie Tissie
5. Rowena Findlay Ashfield


Open Solo:


1. Stephen Lomas
2. Jordan Ashman
3. Jake Humphrey
4. Edward Culpin
5. Andy Harris


Youth Ensemble:


1. Shirland Youth Band
(Evelyn Trow; Leonie Tissie; Millie Davenport; Robert Davenport)
2. Shirland Training Band
(Izzy Owen; Jocelyn Trow; Emily Toyne; Jack Toyne; Evelyn Hill)


Open Ensemble:


1. Shirland Band
(Colin Davenport; Dave Hill; Luke Newbrough; Jack Newbrough)
2. Witney Town Band Ensemble
(Sarah Ashfield; Rowena Findlay Ashfield; Vivien Findlay Ashfield; Luther Findlay Ashfield; Stuart Findlay)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

European

Combi tickets attract demand for European

January 12 • 2022 European Brass Band Championship Festival has been boosted by Combi-ticket demand.

Tynan

Cory add to foundation team

January 12 • The European champion brings in a new signing to their tuba team.

Alan Gifford

Gifford takes the helm at Blidworth

January 12 • Alan Gifford is to become the new Musical Director at Blidworth Welfare Band.

Salford

Report & Result: 2021 Salford International Online Brass Soloist

January 12 • There were some wonderful solo performances to consider for the judges as the Salford prizes went up for grabs.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts -

Friday 14 January • The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra. Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Black Dyke Band - Marlborough College

Sunday 16 January • Bath Road, Marlborough, . SN8 1PA

Glossop Old Band - Arnfield Brass.

Sunday 16 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. Sk13 8LP

Glossop Old Band - Cadishead Public Band

Sunday 23 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Vacancies »

Mid-Rhondda Band

January 12 • Mid-Rhondda Band (Second Section) has an Immediate vacancy for a kit player to complete our line up for the Welsh Regional Contest. Rehearsal on Thursday at 7.30pm at our Band Hall, Dunraven St. Tonypandy CF40 1AL

Forest of Dean Brass

January 12 • Do you fancy playing Spectrum at the West of England Areas in March?. We are currently looking for a Front Row Cornet and 3rd Cornet to complete our line-up. We rehearse on a Tuesday and Thursday at our bandroom in Yorkley, Forest of Dean GL15 4TA. . .

Uppermill Band

January 12 • UPPERMILL BAND North West 2nd Section Champions & 2021 National Finalists have a vacancy for a FLUGEL HORN / SOLO CORNET player We are looking for a player who demonstrates musicality, technical ability and importantly to be part of Team Uppermill

Pro Cards »

Julian Bright


Conductor, Compere/MC, Cornet Soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top