Report & Result: 2021 Salford International Online Brass Soloist

There were some wonderful solo performances to consider for the judges as the Salford prizes went up for grabs.

The organisers of the 2021 Salford International Online Brass Soloist Competition have thanked competitors for their outstanding performances following the announcement of the results of the event.

Thanks

Alan Hobbins, Jeremie Favre and Elliot Gray, told 4BR: "We would like to thank all the competitors. The standard throughout both the preliminary rounds and the finals was very high — something echoed by our three adjudicators videos on our Facebook page in the preliminary rounds.

It was great to hear new players perform from the UK and Europe and we will be following all of them with great interest in their musical journeys in the future."

The adjudicators for the competition were Tom Hutchinson, Brett Baker and Mark Wilkinson, whilst generous support for the initiative came from Band Supplies Leeds and composer Dan Price, who kindly donated a solo with accompaniment that can be picked from his catalogue of music.

Familiar winners

There were some familiar faces taking the prizes, with Nayan Shah, the principal cornet of the National Childrens' Band of Great Britain claiming the Under 14's category prize. Nyan was recently featured playing 'Bugler's Holiday' on the stage of the Royal Albert Hall with Black Dyke Band at the Gala Concert of the National Championships of Great Britain.

Oriane Bruckel from Switzerland won the 15-17 year-old award. Oriane has been a successful competitor in several solo competitions, winning the Salford Online Competition in 2020 and the Junior Category of the Swiss Solo & Quartet Championships this year.

The Blue Riband Open Section was also claimed by one of the banding movement's rising young stars, as Luke Barker, principal cornet of the National Youth Band of Great Britain and a member of Flowers Band added to his growing CV of achievements.





Results:

Under 14's:



1. Nayan Shah (Cornet) — National Childrens Band of Great Britain

2. Izzy Deans (Cornet) — Chichester City Band

3. Vincent Pralong (Trombone) — Echo de la Dent-Blanche

15 to 17 Years:



1. Oriane Bruckel (cornet) — La Lyre Conthey

2. Lewis Barton (cornet) — Elland Silver Band

3. Margot Sauthier (cornet) — Valaisia Brass Band La Contheysanne

Open Section 18's and over



1. Luke Barker (cornet) — Flowers Band

2. Danny Jones (euphonium) — Aldbourne Band

3. Lucie Vergere (Eb tuba) — La Concordia Vetroz