Downs and ups for Abbey Brass (Abingdon)

The Fourth Section band from Oxfordshire has overcome a major set-back to get ready for action at Stevenage in March.

Abbey Brass
  The band is now looking forward to the Area contest in Stevenage

Saturday, 15 January 2022

        

Abbey Brass (Abingdon) has had some recent downs and ups as they look forward to Area Championships in Stevenage in March.

The down for the Oxfordshire based band came with a collapsed roof that stopped them being able to use their rehearsal base and which now means the potential demolition of the building and submission of plans for a new one.

Return home

Thankfully the three bands in the organisation all found temporary homes to use but will now return to Abingdon to be based at a local secondary school.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It will be good to have all of the groups rehearsing back in Abingdon while work continues to find the best solution."

New signings

The senior band has in the meantime welcomed some new signings and made internal moves as they prepare for the Fourth Section Area contest.

Rebecca Lake has moved from flugel to second trombone to replace Graham Salsbury who has increased teaching commitments. Repiano Hannah Tompkins takes on the flugel role and Malcolm Ross moves from cornet to second baritone.

Joanna Sparkes returns on solo cornet to replace Sarah Rupprechter who has moved to Switzerland, with Louise MacKay coming in from the Training Band on cornet.

We have now moved to a local school so we can all start working towards our summer programmes and for the contesting band to work towards the Area contestMD, Rob Tompkins

Working hard

Abbey Brass MD Rob Tompkins told 4BR: "Losing the bandroom was a massive concern, but the committee worked tirelessly to ensure all the groups had suitable rehearsal premises.

We have now moved to a local school so we can all start working towards our summer programmes and for the contesting band to work towards the Area contest."

        

