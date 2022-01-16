Welsh bands to discuss new festival

The South East Wales Brass Band Association will look to host a festival of brass later in the year.

The Annual General Meeting of the South East Wales Brass Band Association (SEWBBA) is set to take place on Saturday 12th February at 11.00am in rehearsal headquarters of the BTM Band on Newport Road in Bedwas.

All bands will be sent official notification along with notice for executive nomination papers.

Festival for Brass

Following the formal arrangements of the meeting proposals will be discussed that the organisation undertakes a South Wales Festival of Brass to be held in June 2022 over two days.

It is hoped that this will comprise a contest all member bands with a youth event, solo and quartet competition. Bands are asked to send a representative to this important meeting.