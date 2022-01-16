                 

Draw made for World Music Contest

The draw has been for the brass band competitions at the World Music Contest in Kerkrade later this year — with bands from the UK to Japan in the line-ups.

Kerkrade
  The draws have been made for the contest

Sunday, 16 January 2022

        

The draw has been made for the open adjudication own-choice section of the Concert Division of the World Music Contest to be in Kerkrade on the weekend of the 9th — 10th July.

The set-work element is closed adjudication. The set-work is Wilfred Heaton's 'Contest Music'. The draw for this element will be made on Friday 8th July.

Blanks

The draw includes two 'blank' positions for potential representatives from the United Kingdom and Norway which the organisers stated, "would be announced later".

For the first time a brass band from Japan will compete with welcome visitors of Immortal Brass Eternally.

Concert Division:


Roda Hall
Saturday 9th July

Own Choice draw:
1.00pm: Brassband Schoonhoven (The Netherlands)
1.55pm: Brassband Willebroek (Belgium)
2.50pm: United Kingdom
3.45pm: James Madison University Brass Band (United States of America)
4.40pm: Hauts-de-France Brass Band (France)
5.35pm: Norway
6.30pm: Immortal Brass Eternally (Japan)
7.25pm: Valaisia Brass Band (Switzerland)

First Division:


Roda Hall
Sunday 10th July
Test Piece: Tallis Variations (Philip Sparke)

11.00am: Mercator Brass Band (Belgium)
11.55am: Brassband Pro Rege Heerenveen (The Netherlands)
12.50pm: United Harriet Colliery Band (Germany)
1.45pm: L'Ensemble de Cuivres Ambitus (Switzerland)
2.45pm: Flixton Band (England)
3.40pm: Brass Band Merum (Belgium)
4.35pm: Brassband Bacchus (Belgium)
5.30pm: Regent Brass (England)

Second Division:


Kerkrade Theatre
Sunday 10th July
Test Piece: Entertainments (Gilbert Vinter)

10.00am: Brassband Panta Rhei (Belgium)
10.50am: Brass Band Schoonhoven B (The Netherlands)
11.40am: Gereformeerde Brassband Groningen (The Netherlands)
12.30am: Brassband Kempenzonen (Belgium)
1.20pm: Brassband Gloria Dei (The Netherlands)
2.10pm: Martini Brass Band (The Netherlands)
3.00pm: Euphonia Wolvega (The Netherlands)
3.50pm: Brassband Excelsior Ferwert
4.40pm: Lewis Merthyr Band (Wales)

Third Division:


Kerkrade Theatre
Saturday July 9th
Test Piece: Albinos Variations (Etienne Crausaz)

10.00am: United Brass (Belgium)
10.45am: Brassband Hombeek
11.30am: Brass Band Aukstyn (Lithuania)

        

Draw made for World Music Contest

