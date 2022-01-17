                 

*
banner

News

Musical opportunities saved up in Kirklees

A new Saving Grace initiative will help create exciting opportunities for people looking to start slightly different musical careers.

Kirklees
  The initiative is called the 'Saving Grace Collective'

Monday, 17 January 2022

        

Aspiring DJs, Music Producers and Promoters based in the Kirklees Council area in West Yorkshire are being invited to apply for funding to help start exciting careers.

'The HF Development Initiative' is part of the 'Saving Grace Collective' and has the goal to further nurture local talent by giving help with audio production and mixing assistance, showcasing performance opportunities, helping with marketing and promotion and assisting with event management and guidance.

Year of Music

The project will run for six months and aims to provide applicants with the skills and real-world experience in these fields. It forms part of the Kirklees Council 'Year of Music 2023'.

Councillor Will Simpson, Cabinet Member for Culture and Greener Kirklees added: "We are really pleased to be working with the Saving Grace Collective on this exciting project to kick start 2022."

So important

They added: "It's so important that we have opportunities for people in our region to develop their professional music industry skills, and initiatives like this are fantastic to gain new skills, understand your potential and develop your career.

We are very much looking forward to seeing the work produced from this year's initiative."

It's so important that we have opportunities for people in our region to develop their professional music industry skillsKirklees Council

Find out more

Applications are now open and will close on 7th February.

Applications should go to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSff3dbw32E45iP9SLBB__c-X5gb_5KlW2wkVNZhqCrh3bidyg/viewform

For more information, please visit: https://www.saving-grace.co.uk/news/the-hf-development-initiative/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tom Redmond

Monday interview with Tom Redmond

January 17 • We speak to the Joint Principal of Chetham's School of Music in Manchester to find out more about their free Brass Academy Day on Sunday 6th February

kEEP SMILING

Keep taking the medicine...

January 17 • A new study shows that listening to just 9 minutes of fast paced music can help banish the blues...

Amersham

New afternoon AmJAM attraction at Amersham

January 17 • A new initiative designed to attract day time players to enjoy making music together has been launched by Amersham Band.

sbba

SBBA announce trio of Learning Festival workshops

January 17 • Three workshops designed to help bands prosper in the new post Covid-19 musical landscape have been announced by the Scottish Brass Band Association.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Black Dyke Band - Marlborough College

Sunday 16 January • Bath Road, Marlborough, . SN8 1PA

Glossop Old Band - Arnfield Brass.

Sunday 16 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. Sk13 8LP

Glossop Old Band - Cadishead Public Band

Sunday 23 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Contest: 168th British Open

Sunday 23 January • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Shrewsbury Brass Band

January 15 • Are you looking for a change of scene or want to get back into banding with an ambitious and hardworking band? We have a vacancy for an experienced front row cornet player, BBb Bass player, and 2 percussionists.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

January 15 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed **EEb BASS PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

January 15 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed **BBb BASS PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Pro Cards »

David Frame


Bass/Tenor Trombone Player, Adjudicator (Member of AoBBA) Occasional Conductor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top