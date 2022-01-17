Musical opportunities saved up in Kirklees

A new Saving Grace initiative will help create exciting opportunities for people looking to start slightly different musical careers.

Aspiring DJs, Music Producers and Promoters based in the Kirklees Council area in West Yorkshire are being invited to apply for funding to help start exciting careers.

'The HF Development Initiative' is part of the 'Saving Grace Collective' and has the goal to further nurture local talent by giving help with audio production and mixing assistance, showcasing performance opportunities, helping with marketing and promotion and assisting with event management and guidance.

The project will run for six months and aims to provide applicants with the skills and real-world experience in these fields. It forms part of the Kirklees Council 'Year of Music 2023'.

Councillor Will Simpson, Cabinet Member for Culture and Greener Kirklees added: "We are really pleased to be working with the Saving Grace Collective on this exciting project to kick start 2022."

They added: "It's so important that we have opportunities for people in our region to develop their professional music industry skills, and initiatives like this are fantastic to gain new skills, understand your potential and develop your career.

We are very much looking forward to seeing the work produced from this year's initiative."

Applications are now open and will close on 7th February.

Applications should go to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSff3dbw32E45iP9SLBB__c-X5gb_5KlW2wkVNZhqCrh3bidyg/viewform

For more information, please visit: https://www.saving-grace.co.uk/news/the-hf-development-initiative/