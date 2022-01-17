Keep taking the medicine...

A new study shows that listening to just 9 minutes of fast paced music can help banish the blues...

Even though the mornings are still dark, cold and can make you feel uninspired, a new study has revealed that it is not all doom and gloom.

The research was commissioned by the music streaming platform Deezer and undertaken by the British Academy of Sound Therapy led by Lyz Cooper.

Music as Medicine

The publication entitled, 'Music as Medicine' has shown that only 9 minutes of uplifting music can revive the spirits and help banish the blues.

Over 7,500 people took part in the study where it was found that 89% believed that music was essential for their health and wellbeing, and that after listening to music with driving rhythms, fast tempos and positive lyrical content, 82% became uplifted and 'able to take on anything'.

Increased energy

89% reported increased energy levels, whilst 65% 'laughed more' and others felt they had a positive attitude to tackle the challenges of the forthcoming day. 82% felt in control of their lives.

It is hoped that the research will lead to further investigations into the therapeutic effects in treating anxiety and depressive conditions.

90% of the people who took part stated they used music to relax. Music was also found to aid in focusing concentration — 13 minutes or so helping to clear minds, with 89% stating they made decisions 'more clearly' and over 90% believing they 'could do their job better'.

Sense of relief

Interestingly 13 minutes of music with lyrics that connected with people's emotions was found to instil listeners with a sense of relief and of being less overwhelmed by a particular emotional situation.

79% of people had less muscle tension; 84% fewer negative thoughts; 82% enjoyed a better night's sleep and 82% felt more restful and content.

