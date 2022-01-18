                 

New additions at Ratby Mid Band

New faces young and old join the set-up at Ratby Mid Band in time for their assault on the Midlands Area title.

New signings
  The band has welcomed the new additions to the ranks

Tuesday, 18 January 2022

        

The Ratby Mid Band has started 2022 on a positive note with an influx of new players.

Youngsters and returnees

They include the welcome additions of two youngsters from the organisation's Junior Band, with George Garratt and Matthew Smith coming in on cornet, whilst Ellie Moss, the youngest member of the Mid Band, moves onto percussion after making an impressive debut at the annual Christmas concert.

Rebecca Handley joins on euphonium returning after 8 years away from playing, whilst another returnee, this time after a break of seven years, is Jacob Hoffman who comes in on baritone.

The band has also welcomed a new principal cornet in Josh Pope, who comes from Gresley Colliery Band where he was assistant principal.

Delighted

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted to add the youngsters to the band and to welcome the new arrivals as we look towards the Regional Championships. We would also like to thank two departing players, Steve Adams and Grace Davies, for their many years of service and dedication. We wish them all the very best."

Meanwhile, MD Gary Perrin added: "I'm really pleased that we've filled seats with young players that have come through the ranks and those who fit into the ethos of our organisation so well.

I'm now looking forward to working with them as we prepare for Area contest."

        

