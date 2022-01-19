Scottish Championship judges announced

The judges who will make the all important decisions in Perth in March have been announced.

The Scottish Brass Band Association has announced the adjudicators that will make the all important decisions at the 2022 Scottish Championships which provide the qualifying bands for the National Championships of Great Britain.

The event will take place at Perth Concert Hall over the weekend of 12th/13th March.

Saturday

Saturday will open with the Third Section bands performing 'Facets of Glass' by Gordon Langford. It will be judged by Helen Douthwaite and Sandy Smith.

The Second Section follows with Goff Richards' 'The Aeronauts' which will be adjudicated by Sheona Wade and John Doyle. The day will be rounded off by the First Section contenders playing 'Spectrum' by Gilbert Vinter. It will be adjudicated by Sandy Smith and Sheona Wade.

Sunday

Sunday opens with the Fourth Section, with adjudicators John Doyle and Sandy Smith considering the performances of 'Argos' by Stephan Hodel. It will be followed by the non-competitive ensembles in the youth & junior Section 4b who will receive adjudications from SBBA Education Officer John Boax.

The Championship Section rounds off the weekend with bands performing Wilfred Heaton's 'Contest Music' adjudicated by Sandy Smith and Sheona Wade. The winning band will represent Scotland at the 2023 European Championships.

