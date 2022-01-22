                 

*
banner

News

Artist looks forward to cool brass band connection

The award winning artist Emily Peasgood will link up with the Oxted Band for an exciting 'Adopt a Music Creator' project.

Peasgood
  Emily Peasgood is an award winning artist and composer

Saturday, 22 January 2022

        

The Oxted Band from Surrey has been announced as one of the musical pairings of the 'Adopt a Music Creator 2022' project support by Making Music, the UK's leading membership organisation for leisure-time music.

The scheme brings together music creators and leisure-time music groups to collaborate on new music for premiere during the year, with the non-competitive band linking up with award winning composer and artist Emily Peasgood

Magical and evocative

The four time Novello Composer's Award nominee creates research-led and site-specific artworks for galleries and outdoor public spaces, ranging from large-scale community events to intimate sound installations.

Her work, which has been described as 'magical', 'evocative' and 'memorable' by critics, invites people to connect with people and places that are forgotten, overlooked or surrounded in histories that can be remembered and celebrated through sound.

Really cool

Speaking to 4BR she said: "I'm delighted to be able to work with a brass band on this project. I have a brass banding family background and I'm not ashamed to say I think they ae really cool!

I will be meeting up with the band at the beginning of February to discuss what we can come up with. It's blank canvas so the possibilities are so exciting. I want o find out what the ban can do and wants to explore but also respect the traditions and roots."

Emily worked with Regent Brass for a work as part of the Cultural Olympics about a decade ago and has been keen to return ever since. "I have. I can't wait to get started and I'll be blogging about the project on my website so I hope people will become involved all the way through to the premiere later in the year."

I can't wait to get started and I'll be blogging about the project on my website so I hope people will become involved all the way through to the premiere later in the yearEmily Peasgood

Thrilled

Speaking about their input, Band Chairman, Ben Hicks added: "We are also looking forward to meeting up with Emily and seeing what we can do together. This was the second time we applied for the scheme and so we were thrilled to find out we were successful."

Adopt a Music Creator is run by Making Music in conjunction with Sound and Music, the national organisation for new music, and funded by the PRS Foundation and Philip and Dorothy Green Trust.

New sound worlds

Barbara Eifler, Chief Executive of Making Music, added: "Adopt a Music Creator is a very special project, pairing professional music creators and leisure-time music groups for an experimental creative process.

It's about groups and music creators being endlessly inventive about how to connect, get to know each other and have fun exploring new sound worlds."

You can also hear a selection of works created from the 2019/20 round of projects on BBC Radio 3 from 17th to 21st January, with one piece played daily following the Radio 3 in Concert broadcasts which begin at 7.30pm.

Find out more

www.emilypeasgood.com

        

TAGS:  Oxted Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tredegar

Tredegar makes National link to help inspire next brass generation

January 22 • The Welsh champion has linked up with the National Orchestra of Wales for an ongoing outreach programme that looks to inspire youngster to take up brass playing.

BBW

Brass Band World magazine: Latest edition out now

January 22 • The New Year January edition of the leading brass band magazine is now out — and there is plenty to enjoy.

British Open

Enjoy the British Open highlights

January 22 • Although there is no delayed contest this weekend you can still enjoy highlights from 2004 — and Foden's famous victory.

Welsh Open

Welsh Open attracts cross border rivals for entertainment battle

January 22 • There is a great line-up of bands from both sides of Offa's Dyke that will lock horns for the 24th Welsh Open Entertainment Contest in Newport next month.

What's on »

Glossop Old Band - Cadishead Public Band

Sunday 23 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Black Dyke Band - RNCM Brass Band Festival

Saturday 29 January • Oxford Road, Manchester M13 9RD

Regent Hall Concerts - The International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 29 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Gladstone Theatre

Sunday 30 January • Greendale Road, Birkenhead, Wirral CH62 4XB

Glossop Old Band - Silk Brass Band

Sunday 30 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Vacancies »

Bollington Brass Band

January 21 • We are looking for a front row cornet player (position negotiable) and a percussionist to join the band after the North West area contest. If you fancy a new challenge with a friendly 1st Section please get in touch.

Forest of Dean Brass

January 18 • Do you fancy playing Spectrum at the West of England Areas in March? We are currently looking for a Front Row Cornet to complete our line-up. We rehearse on a Tuesday and Thursday at our bandroom in Yorkley, Forest of Dean GL15 4TA

The Cobham Band

January 17 • The Cobham Band is fully up and running again and requires a EUPHONIUM or BARITONE player. We have some great concerts planned including bandstand dates for the new season under our new conductor, Jim Lynch.. .

Pro Cards »

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top