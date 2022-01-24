Early Bird sales at Band Supplies

The early bird Regional Championship Sales are on at Band Supplies this week — providing the perfect opportunity to get your hands on a fantastic second-hand instrument in time for those all-important qualification events for London and Cheltenham.
All have been fully serviced and come with a 3-month warranty for your piece of mind.
Images of any instrument is available on request from: chris_tudball@yahoo.com
Band Supplies
7 Hunslet Road
Leeds
LS10 1JQ
0113 245 3097
Early Bird Specials:
Soprano:
Yamaha YCR6610T (lacquer) — good condition: £695.00
Cornets:
Yamaha Neo (silver) — excellent condition: £1,395.00
Besson Sovereign 982 (silver) — ex display: £2,200.00
Eclipse Pro (silver) — excellent condition: £1,395.00
Smith Watkins K2 (silver) — excellent condition: £1,295.00
Besson Prestige (silver) — excellent condition: £1,495.00
Sterling Professional model (silver) — good condition: £395.00
Ex rent JP071 Odyssey Elkhart student models (lacquer) — as new: £150.00 each
Tenor Horn:
Besson Sovereign (lacquer) — good condition: £1,200.00
Baritone:
Besson Sovereign (silver) — needs dent work: £995.00
Euphonium:
Geneva Professional model (silver) — good condition: £1,795.00
Besson New Standard (silver) — original excellent condition: £995.00
Courtois Pro model (silver) — good condition: £1,295.00
Besson Sovereign 968 (lacquer) — excellent condition: £2,795.00
Trombone:
V Bach 42 Bb (lacquer) — fully overhauled £895.00
Conn 8H Bb (lacquer) — good condition £895.00
Yamaha YSL645 MB (lacquer) — good condition £795.00
King 3B (lacquer) — ex display £2,150.00
Conn 88HO Bb/F (lacquer) — New special price £2,650.00
Conn 88H Bb/F (lacquer) — New special price £2,700.00
Conn/Selmer 525 Mb Bb (lacquer) — New special price £595.00
Excel 547 LB Bb/F Hagmann valve (lacquer) — New special price: £250.00
Tuba:
Wessex Custom Mini Eb 4V (silver) — excellent condition: £695.00
Besson 982 Sovereign (silver) — ex display: £6,495.00