Early Bird sales at Band Supplies

If you are up nice and early you can bag yourself a great second hand deal from Band Supplies in plenty of time for the Regional Championships.

ird
  The early bird will catch a great deal on so0me fantastic second hand instruments

Monday, 24 January 2022

        

The early bird Regional Championship Sales are on at Band Supplies this week — providing the perfect opportunity to get your hands on a fantastic second-hand instrument in time for those all-important qualification events for London and Cheltenham.

All have been fully serviced and come with a 3-month warranty for your piece of mind.

Images of any instrument is available on request from: chris_tudball@yahoo.com

Band Supplies
7 Hunslet Road
Leeds
LS10 1JQ

0113 245 3097

Early Bird Specials:

Soprano:


Yamaha YCR6610T (lacquer) — good condition: £695.00

Cornets:


Yamaha Neo (silver) — excellent condition: £1,395.00
Besson Sovereign 982 (silver) — ex display: £2,200.00
Eclipse Pro (silver) — excellent condition: £1,395.00
Smith Watkins K2 (silver) — excellent condition: £1,295.00
Besson Prestige (silver) — excellent condition: £1,495.00
Sterling Professional model (silver) — good condition: £395.00
Ex rent JP071 Odyssey Elkhart student models (lacquer) — as new: £150.00 each

Tenor Horn:


Besson Sovereign (lacquer) — good condition: £1,200.00

Baritone:


Besson Sovereign (silver) — needs dent work: £995.00

Euphonium:


Geneva Professional model (silver) — good condition: £1,795.00
Besson New Standard (silver) — original excellent condition: £995.00
Courtois Pro model (silver) — good condition: £1,295.00
Besson Sovereign 968 (lacquer) — excellent condition: £2,795.00

Trombone:


V Bach 42 Bb (lacquer) — fully overhauled £895.00
Conn 8H Bb (lacquer) — good condition £895.00
Yamaha YSL645 MB (lacquer) — good condition £795.00
King 3B (lacquer) — ex display £2,150.00
Conn 88HO Bb/F (lacquer) — New special price £2,650.00
Conn 88H Bb/F (lacquer) — New special price £2,700.00
Conn/Selmer 525 Mb Bb (lacquer) — New special price £595.00
Excel 547 LB Bb/F Hagmann valve (lacquer) — New special price: £250.00

Tuba:


Wessex Custom Mini Eb 4V (silver) — excellent condition: £695.00
Besson 982 Sovereign (silver) — ex display: £6,495.00

        

