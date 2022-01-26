                 

Wednesday interview with Prof Nicholas Childs

We talk to Black Dyke Director Music, Prof Nicholas Childs about the programme his band will perform at the forthcoming RNCM Brass Band Festival in Manchester.

  We speak to the Black Dyke Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs

Wednesday, 26 January 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Wednesday interview on 4BR and with the RNCM Brass Band Festival taking place this weekend in Manchester, we are joined by Prof Nicholas Childs, Director of Music of Black Dyke Band.

The band will be providing the entertainment at the RNCM Concert Hall on Saturday evening at 7.30pm, with a programme of commissions for the brass band movement over the last half century and more

Saturday 29th January
7.30pm

A Fantasy of Joy (Fredrick Schjelderup)
Four Cornish Dances (Malcolm Arnold arr. Ray Farr)
Fantasy for Euphonium (Philip Sparke)

The Royal Border Bridge (Arthur Butterworth)
The Light Fantastic (Philip Wilby)
Heroes (Bruce Broughton)

Soloists: Brett Baker (trombone); Daniel Thomas (euphonium)

Book tickets:

For details go to: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/black-dyke-band/

To find out more go to: www.rncm.ac.uk

        

